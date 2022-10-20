PIChartAudit Awarded “CHAP VERIFIED” Seal
Cloud-based Patient Chart Audit Tool for Identifying and Monitoring Compliance in Home Health & HospiceANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus55, Inc. announced today the verification of PIChartAudit, the company’s cloud-based patient chart audit tool for home health and hospice, by the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP). CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting organization for home and community-based health care organizations. CHAP verification demonstrates that the patient chart audit tool meets the industry’s highest standards.
Teresa Harbour, SVP Accreditation at CHAP stated, “PIChartAudit provides home health organizations an enhanced ability to complete chart reviews. Their platform is cloud-based, provides probes with CMS guidance, and reports to assist organizations with maintaining on-going compliance.”
CHAP Verified status is granted to tools and resources used by community-based care providers that, through rigorous inspection, enhance providers ability to execute the CHAP Standards of Excellence, and innovate to improve the delivery of high-quality care. CHAP conducted a thorough product survey to verify that PIChartAudit allows organizations to meet the intent of CHAP’s applicable standards.
Randy Weisheit, Focus55 President states, “As part of an agency’s Quality Assurance and Performance review process, PIChartAudit enhances an organization’s ability to efficiently identify and effectively monitor compliance with industry standards and individual organizational deficiencies.”
Tom Theimer, VP of Systems Design, expressed the goal that PIChartAudit organize an agency's audit workflow to accelerate all aspects of chart review. "We believe that all users, audit staff and supervisors, experience the benefits of a product designed expressly for auditing and process improvement."
About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP’s purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.
For more information on CHAP Verified Status or any other inquiries – email info@chapinc.org
About Focus55, Inc
Focus55 is a developer of technology solutions that simplify compliance in the home care industry. Staying true to our core focus of home health care and hospice services has helped us create unique technology products that service real needs in daily home care operations.
For more information on PIChartAudit visit https://pichartaudit.com or email randyw@pichartaudit.com
