QA Graphics Releases A New Symbol Library Components to Substitute Schneider’s Struxureware/Ecostruxure Graphic Library

QA Graphics has created a new component for their Symbol Library v5 to offer their clients using Schneider’s Struxureware/Ecostruxure software.ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QA Graphics has created a new component to offer their clients using Schneider’s Struxureware/Ecostruxure software. This tool is an extension update of their existing Symbol Library v5 that will easily replace Struxureware/Ecostruxure’s existing graphic library. This symbol library component will effortlessly integrate within the software, allowing Struxureware/Ecostruxure users to implement QA Graphics’ extensive Symbol Library - free of charge for those who own a Symbol Library v5. The difference with QA Graphics’ component library is that the symbols are already set up with animations to be dragged and dropped in so points can be mapped within the graphic editor.
While the new symbol library component is for Schneider’s Struxureware/Ecostruxure software only, the Symbol Library v5 files can be delivered for any control system. QA Graphics has provided several of the leading control system manufacturers and private companies with graphic libraries since their first edition in 2007. Becoming an expert design resource for the building controls industry, providing graphics for any type of building automation system (BAS).
This symbol library offers a competitive advantage in the BAS industry, delivering more appealing and realistic graphics than typically provided with BAS software. The Symbol Library v5 is powerful and includes over 450 total graphic files available, more detailed graphics, and higher resolution images. Giving users access to high-end graphics and animations that more realistically represent the mechanical systems in place.
Additional services clients choose when purchasing a Symbol Library v5 are 3D floor plans and branded template work. Call 515.965.3403 for pricing or to learn more, visit: https://www.qagraphics.com/bas-symbol-library-2/. OEM’s can contact QA Graphics as well about creating a customized library for your software controls.
