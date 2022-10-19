Crossroads4Hope's Annual Conference on Cancer: Supporting Youth and Families Scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022
Virtual Education and Support to School and Community Professionals Who Impact Children Facing a Direct or Indirect Cancer Diagnosis
Our goal is that every professional who touches the lives of children and families will have the tools they need to support families as the navigate the challenges of a cancer journey.”BEDMINSTER, NJ, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 5, Crossroads4Hope: A Network of Cancer Support is hosting Conference on Cancer: Supporting Youth and Families, a free virtual conference designed to prepare school and community professionals to support the youth and families they serve in the event of a cancer diagnosis.
— Rachel Werner, CCLS
The conference, which features a keynote presentation by Pasha Yamotahari, Associate Producing Director/Artistic Director, Partners That Heal, will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and registrants will receive supplemental resources, also free of charge. Other topics include “What You Don’t See: A Day in the Life of a Parent with Advanced Cancer” and “Cancer and Spirituality: Considerations When Working with Families Impacted by Cancer.” Additionally, there will be a panel discussion regarding parenting in the face of pediatric cancer.
“A cancer diagnosis, whether that of a child or of someone they love, can affect every aspect of life, from learning to social groups to family dynamics and more,” says Rachel Werner, CCLS, Crossroads4Hope Outreach and Program Manager, and conference organizer. “Our goal is that every professional who touches the lives of children and families will have the tools they need to support families as the navigate the challenges of a cancer journey.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and American Cancer Society, over 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year; almost 16,000 will be children between the ages of birth and 19, with an additional 285,000 cancer patients coming from households with adults ages 20-54.
To register for the conference and for participation in Crossroads4Hope’s virtual community hub for professionals, please visit: tinyurl.com/CR4HConference or call 908-658-5400, ext. 5.
About Crossroads4Hope
Crossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four New Jersey women who believed that people with cancer and their families deserved professionally led, community-based social and emotional support, education, and resources throughout their cancer journeys. Since 2004, more than 18,000 people have accessed Crossroads4Hope, resulting in over 117,000 hours of programming delivered, always offered at no charge. We help all those touched by cancer to move through a health crisis and become active and empowered, taking control of their health, care, and wellbeing. In 2021, Crossroads4Hope adopted MyGo2Support, a telehealth platform offering personalized cancer resources and support, as well as connection to our mental health and allied health professionals for further intervention when needed. Crossroads4Hope’s network of support embraces all people touched by cancer—the diagnosed and their loved ones—providing access to resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. We are committed to upholding the dignity of all people through cultural humility and respect for gender identification, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and income difference. Our vision is to be THE safe space to turn first to restore one’s whole being and family. Learn more at crossroads4hope.org or call 908-658-5400.
Gina Carro
Crossroads4Hope
+1 908-658-5400
gcarro@crossroads4hope.org
