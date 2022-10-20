NOTABLE Launches Its Global Private Network For Director and General Manager-Level Leaders
Membership in NOTABLE strengthens leadership pipelines by supporting Director/GM-level leaders accountable for influencing both junior staff and the C-Suite.
It may be lonely at the top, but it can be downright bewildering at the upper-middle leader ranks.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today NOTABLE, a private network for phenomenal Director/General Manager-level leaders, launches to connect and support these advanced leaders across industries — cross-pollinating power, influence and expertise to drive exponential impact. Created to help address one of the top talent concerns of today’s CEOs — the lack of “ready-now” candidates in their company’s leadership pipelines — NOTABLE membership offers mentorship and development experiences for senior leaders who are not yet part of but a few steps away from the Executive suite. NOTABLE’s goal is to up-level leader capability, elevate career trajectories, and accelerate leader readiness for roles of broader scope, responsibility and impact.
NOTABLE is powered by Shockingly Different Leadership and was founded by Karan Ferrell-Rhodes, a former global high-potential leadership development executive at Microsoft, to enhance and uplift the next generation of executive leaders who will be influencing the business, charitable and civic communities in which we all live. Those at the Director/GM level face the unique challenge of being sandwiched between more junior staff and the Executive ranks, all while being accountable for influencing business results up, down and across the organization. While there are similar memberships for those in the C-suite, NOTABLE is specifically designed to address the underserved next tier on the leadership ladder, by helping them both tackle their current challenges as well as prepare for upcoming urgent priorities.
Annual membership includes access to NOTABLE's signature offering, S.W.A.T. (Strategy/Wisdom/Action/Tactics) Leadership Circles, which are monthly micro-learning strategy labs (led by a highly accomplished leadership coach) that combine short bursts of knowledge, ideation, and strategic-thinking, to move ideas to action further and faster. NOTABLE also hosts its Fireside Chat Series, a curated live Q&A session with renowned expert speakers on topics requested by the members. Additional offerings include Leadership Assessments, Workshops, Hackathons, Rapid-Response Expert Panels, City-based/Virtual Dine-arounds, Volunteer Opportunities, Career Coaching, Interest Groups and Wellness Events.
NOTABLE launches with a waitlist of hundreds — including leaders across industries such as tech, retail, enterprise, hospitality, finance, manufacturing, automotive, energy, media and nonprofits. The vast majority of members are expected to receive company sponsorship of their member fee, typically through learning and development or discretionary budgets. NOTABLE also offers a small number of grants to those who do not have access to company budgets, to ensure representation and access for all. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are open to all applicants who meet the established criteria. However, applications for the February 2023 cohort must be completed by December 2, 2022.
"It may be lonely at the top, but it can be downright bewildering at the upper-middle leader ranks,” said Karan Ferrell-Rhodes, founder and Chief Leadership Development Officer of NOTABLE. “Leaders at the Director/GM levels frequently feel overwhelmed with work, under-appreciated for their contributions, and confused about what’s next for their career. At the same time, companies are losing a lot of talent at these ranks, many of whom are unknowingly ‘on the bubble’ of being placed on succession plans. By providing a safe space to increase their leadership acumen without their job being on the line, NOTABLE is able to both empower our members as well as delight their employers.”
Successful leaders accelerate their development when collaborating and networking alongside other top leaders. A recent McKinsey study indicated that 83% of leaders say they feel unprepared for their evolving roles and 68% of leaders think their organizations don’t offer them appropriate support. NOTABLE aims to change the fabric of leader readiness by building an inclusive support system which embraces the knowledge, influence and drive of its members to make positive, lasting change in the world of work.
ABOUT NOTABLE
NOTABLE is a private network designed to support high-achieving Director/GM-level professionals desiring to sharpen their leadership acumen and expand their capability for roles of broader scope and responsibility. Created to address the huge need to strengthen leadership pipelines by better supporting those accountable for executing the strategies of the C-suite, NOTABLE fills the void of a lack of cross-industry support communities for this niche segment of the leader workforce.
Members benefit from a trusted support system, ongoing leader development, tailored expertise, and a deeply vetted network of strategic supporters who will be friends for a lifetime. Founded by Karan Ferrell-Rhodes, NOTABLE is the definitive organization for “phenomenal leaders making notable impact.” NOTABLE is powered by Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL), a global human capital advisory firm, and is currently headquartered in Atlanta, with 125+staff based across the globe. For more information or to submit a membership application, visit https://shockinglydifferent.com/notable.
ABOUT SHOCKINGLY DIFFERENT LEADERSHIP
Founded in 2013, Shockingly Different Leadership is a global human capital professional services consultancy that provides organizations access to the best consulting expertise in the areas of Talent Development, Organizational Development, and Human Resources - on an on-demand, project, or contract basis. Learn more at https://shockinglydifferent.com.
