EXPO MICHIGAN Holiday Marketplace Pop Up Shops at Lakeside Mall
EXPO MICHIGAN Holiday Marketplace at Lakeside Mall is an exhibition, showcase of local and small businesses, new products and services. SHOW & SELL HERE
EXPO MICHIGAN and previous events provide an opportunity for everyone to exhibit their business, products and services. Events began and continue to promote and support people with disabilities.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPO MICHIGAN’S 11TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ENTREPRENEURS EXPO, SMALL BUSINESS FAIR AND CRAFTERS MARKETPLACE TO BE HELD AT LAKESIDE MALL
— Shirley Mall
*EXPO MICHIGAN events since 2012 promotes Michigan, people, products and businesses. These events provide an opportunity for everyone to exhibit in a community setting. These events support people with disabilities to sell hand crafted items they make – Disability agencies exhibit free for their clients to exhibit.
The 11th annual EXPO MICHIGAN Marketplace, hosted by The Oakland County Business Association Inc of Michigan, is back for 2022 with more artists, crafters, entrepreneurs, vendors and more fun things for people to see and do, including Michigan Superstar Talent Show. The event, will be held inside a 30,000 square foot store at Lakeside Shopping Center in Sterling Heights, MI.
EXPO MICHIGAN at Lakeside Mall will be open for business on Fridays 3-8 pm, Saturdays 11am-7pm, Sundays 12-5pm
November 25-27, December 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 22-24, 2022.
As in previous years, this EXPO will feature handcrafted items by Michigan artisans from across the state – many with disabilities, local businesses, and more, including artists, authors, crafters, designers, direct sales, home based businesses, small businesses and services. Disability agencies exhibit free for their clients that make hand crafted items. Admission is $1 cash for Autism Speaks.
100 exhibitors spaces every weekend, Exhibit your business products or services here. Reserve online www.EXPOMICHIGAN.com
“The two main goals of this annual event is to help all artisans and crafters sell their items and get exposure to the public and to offer people starting a new business or making products an opportunity to exhibit in a community setting,” says Shirley Mall, Event Manager for EXPO Michigan. “These events provide a regular opportunity for everyone to exhibit or present a micro-enterprise business opportunity and it’s a great opportunity for new businesses to get exposure”
For vendor information, advance visitors ticket sales and to learn more about this event, please visit www.EXPOMichigan.com or contact Shari at EXPOMichigan@gmail.com.
MICHIGAN SUPERSTAR Show Your Talent Perform LIVE at Lakeside Mall
Saturdays, Dec 3, 10, 17, 2022 1pm 2pm 3pm 4pm 5pm
Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights, MI, 48313
Calling for all local entertainers, musicians, performers, Want To Be MICHIGAN SUPERSTAR talent show at Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights
EXPO MICHIGAN at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, is proud to announce the MICHIGAN SUPERSTAR talent show will be held Saturdays, December 3, 10, 17 at 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 pm. Reserve a day and time to perform on EVENTBRITE. Perform 20 minutes live at EXPO MICHIGAN inside a 30,000 foot store at Lakeside Mall during the busy holiday shopping season.
$50 cash paid to performers and exhibitors for every 50 visitors they attract to watch them perform. Performers reserve a day and time on EVENTBRITE then post on all their social media and websites. Email all your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church members to watch you perform live at Lakeside Mall.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/444219110317
Mary Nedel
Oakland County Business Association Inc Michigan
+1 248-599-2461
ExpoMichigan@gmail.com