Greg Baker, EmsanaRx CEO Selected for BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY, US, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Baker, CEO and Founder of EmsanaRx, PBC has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Leadership – Organization.

This professional recognition program celebrates top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform and humanize the benefits business and set a bright example within the industry. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category, how impactful their work has been, how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“This year’s honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of the benefits and health care landscape” says BenefitsPRO Editor In Chief Paul Wilson. “Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators as part of our inaugural LUMINARIES program.”

“I am honored to accept the inaugural BenefitsPRO LUMINARIES award for 2022. I am incredibly grateful and want to acknowledge the hard work of all EmsanaRx team members. Their passion for changing the PBM industry is what has made the difference for our company. I work with some of the most amazing colleagues in pharmacy benefits – they understand that our charge to disrupt and change the industry for the better is what is important. If our work can make peoples’ lives better, then I will feel like we are successful,” Greg Baker, CEO and Founder of EmsanaRx, PBC.

About EmsanaRx, PBC

EmsanaRx is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with large, self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. EmsanaRx is a Public Benefit Corporation and is part of the Emsana Health group of companies, which is majority owned by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a non-profit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide. Learn more at www.emsanaRx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/emsanaRx. News and resources available at https://emsanarx.com/pharmacy-benefit-manager/.