Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Shares Resources for Victims During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month by highlighting resources for domestic violence victims and survivors. In 2020,

Florida law enforcement agencies

received more than 106,000 reports of domestic violence, resulting in more than 63,000 arrests. Attorney General Moody is encouraging anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help and contact law enforcement.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women and the third leading cause of homelessness among families. These are heartbreaking statistics, and as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I want to encourage anyone being abused to seek help. There are caring people and organizations across our state ready to assist victims of domestic violence, help them escape abusive relationships and empower them to become survivors.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families reports that during fiscal year 2020-21, Florida’s certified domestic violence centers provided more than 412,000 nights of emergency shelter to more than 10,000 survivors of domestic violence. Survivors, as well as friends, family members and other community members, can contact any domestic violence center through 24-hour hotlines.

Free and confidential legal advice is available for any survivor through Florida’s Domestic Violence Legal Hotline. Services are offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by also calling 1(800) 500-1119. Incoming calls are transferred to a lawyer who can help answer questions and provide free legal advice on family law, housing, injunctions, public benefits and other civil matters and make referrals to other services to help.

For a list of local domestic violence services, including safe shelters and abuse counseling, visit the Florida Attorney General’s Victims Services Directory by clicking here . Many nonprofits are now offering telephone counseling and video sessions for victims who feel safe enough to utilize these services. Options may vary by organization.

Through the federal Victims of Crime Act, the Florida Attorney General’s Office provides funding to nonprofit organizations providing qualifying services to victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence. For more information on VOCA and other types of services provided, click here .

For a directory of certified domestic violence centers and the contact information of each center, click here .