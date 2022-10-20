Kicks for a Cause Announces its “One Step at a Time” Campaign
Kicks for a Cause founder will be making a solo trek across the state of Florida to help raise awareness and motivate change one step at a time.
I genuinely believe that most of our world's largest struggles can be eased or potentially overcome with steady, forward momentum, no matter how small our steps may be.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kicks for a Cause announces its “One Step at a Time” campaign. Their Founder and Executive Director, Will Shields, will be crossing the state of Florida from west to east, starting November 19. He will be covering roughly 158 miles on foot, alone, raising money to be evenly distributed between several partner organizations to help great causes like Hurricane Ian relief, LGBTQ+ youth support, fostering literacy and authorship with underserved youth, recovery services for women affected by human trafficking, and protecting wildlife by keeping beaches clean.
— Will Shields
“Oftentimes, the challenges we face may seem insurmountable, but I genuinely believe that most of our world's largest struggles can be eased or potentially overcome with steady, forward momentum, no matter how small our steps may be. This belief is what motivates our work at KFAC and what I hope to exemplify with this walk across Florida,” said Will Shields.
Positive Impact
Kicks for a Cause is supporting the American Red Cross and has partnered with other organizations like Zebra Coalition, Samaritan Village, Writers Cubed, and the Salty Soul Foundation. Every dollar donated to the campaign will go directly to these organizations to assist their efforts.
Kicks for A Cause is a completely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a creative collective with a deep passion for making positive changes in the world one step at a time.
KFAC's main focus is on selling shoes in a variety of designs, and whether your purchase is from their main collection or from a specific campaign with one of their partners, Kicks for a Cause donates 100% of the proceeds from each sale to those in need. Visit them online at KixForACause.org or @KFACTampa on all social media platforms to learn more about the great work that they are doing in the community.
Kicks for a Cause is committed to providing great soles for great souls.
