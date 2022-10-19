Former Quorum Principals Rename Hotel Asset Management Entity
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founding partners of Quorum Hotels & Resorts sold their management platform and the Quorum brand in September 2022 but retained their long-established hotel asset management and consulting practice and have renamed it Paladin Hotel Advisors. The firm’s principals include Tony Farris, Rob Drawbridge, Ted Mosley and Drew McCarney. The company will remain headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
In recent years Paladin has delivered asset management and consulting services within all lodging segments and will continue to serve its legacy clients in the oversight of an approximate $400 million lodging portfolio. Well recognized Paladin assignments have included such lodging assets as:
• Ritz Carlton Hotel & Spa New Orleans
• Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, FL
• Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Beach Club Sarasota
• Ritz-Carlton Denver Hotel & Residences
• Maison Orleans - New Orleans
• Courtyard Iberville French Quarter
Paladin’s general consulting services include assistance in the planning, development, and construction of new hotels. Their most recent new build resume includes the award-winning Hyatt Place TCU in Fort Worth, TX, and the Home2 Suites in Mesa, AZ.
Rob Drawbridge directs the daily operations of Paladin and has specialized in hotel asset management since 1999. For further information please visit www.paladinhoteladvisors.com or email Rob Drawbridge at rob@paladinhoteladvisors.com.
Andrew McCarney
