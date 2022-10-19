Miserable in Medicine – Physicians Foundation Research Revelations Leads to Funding a Solution
A Physician Burnout Solution Found in Direct Primary Care Conference - Thanks to Grant Award
Direct Primary Care has shown itself to not only be a viable model but also addresses the root causes of Physician burnout while improving patient experience and outcomes.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship, announced its next conference focusing on the Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice model will provide ideas and solutions for physician burnout.
— Ori Hampel, MD
The Physicians Foundation sponsors a massive annual survey of thousands of physicians involved in patient care. An overarching revelation is that large percentages of physicians are burnt out (6 of 10) from lack of time and reimbursements/resources to address patient “social drivers of health”. Many are miserable in medicine.
Back in 2016, the Physicians Foundation (PF) turned its research into action by funding a multi-year grant for conferences (DPCconference.com) training physicians to launch and grow independent membership-medicine doctor’s offices called direct primary care (DPC).
“Doctors, you didn’t pick the wrong profession… just the wrong practice model,” was the response and challenge by Lee Gross, MD, President of the Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation – the non-profit PF grant recipient behind the “Direct Primary Care Conference: Nuts & Bolts to 2.0” returning this November 10-12 in Dallas, TX (DPCconference.com).
The “DPC doctor’s office” addresses key Physicians Foundation findings damaging physicians such as removing “low-value work (EHR clicks)”, “autonomy” in patient care, and “eliminating insurance approvals” by essentially opting out of the system requiring these debilitating processes.
For Physicians, DPC is freedom from insurance reimbursements and other third parties who challenge their clinical judgment, demand useless data, and steal time from patients.
For patients, a subscription to a local DPC doctor’s office gives access to all a local primary care physician can offer for a flat monthly fee – incentivizing the physician to make you well and keep you healthy throughout your life.
Thousands of physicians nationwide have already opened independent doctor’s offices with the Direct Primary Care practice model with success transcending demographics from location, culture, and economic status of communities across the country.
“DPC frees physicians to be the doctor they dreamed of becoming when their idealism was in full bloom entering medical school. For me, two decades later, I know every patient intimately, maintain continuity of care over the years, and I get to be the doctor I was made to be,” Lee Gross, MD, President of Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation said. “We are proud to sponsor this CME conference to train physicians on the nuts and bolts of launching a direct primary care practice.”
DPC is resurrecting a throwback to the town doctor of yesterday highlighting sick visits, checkups, and even wellness training for patients – all included in the flat monthly membership fee.
“As physicians take the tools we provide and combine it with their entrepreneurial mindset, they build successful independent practices,” Bob Jacobus, Executive Director of the Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation and producer of the Direct Primary Care Conference said. Doctors are reassured as they learn the path is well-tread with a decade of physicians perfecting the model. “The joy is palpable within hours of starting the conference as the implications of the practice model become evident.”
Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation has provided over forty hours of online training and embarking on its 5th conference networking physicians that reflect a missionary-like zeal in promoting DPC.
“We’ve become known as the happiest CME on earth,” Jacobus continued. “The Physicians Foundation’s grant has been crucial to launching our movement and instrumental in training more than 1000 physicians to launch and grow in the DPC practice model. That is a dramatic, measurable, and verifiable success. Real research spawning real results – rare for a start-up project in the grant-making world.”
“Numerous organizations have raised the alarm regarding a national doctor shortage. Texas-based surgeon and Docs 4 Patient Care Board Member Ori Hampel, MD said. “Combine that with the vast majority of physicians discouraging the next generation from entering primary care, DPC has shown itself to not only be a viable model but addresses the root causes of Physician burnout while improving patient experience and outcomes.”
###
The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation's mission is to preserve the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship, promote quality care, support affordable access to care for all Americans, and protect patient personal health care decisions.
For more information on the fifth DPC Conference, “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0”, coming to Dallas on November 10-12, 2022, please visit http://www.DPCconference.com.
Review national survey results published by the Physicians Foundation at https://physiciansfoundation.org/physician-and-patient-surveys/the-physicians-foundation-2022-physician-survey-part-1/
