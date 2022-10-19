Understanding Medicolegal Assessments and What We Offer at The London Neurocognitive Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- At The London Neurocognitive Clinic, an important part of our work is providing medicolegal assessments. A medicolegal assessment is performed to evaluate whether an individual has suffered from any neuropsychological difficulties, or whether they are presenting with a new and ongoing condition. This assessment is often needed for legal cases when evaluating the extent of such difficulties. This may be as a result of a traumatic event that has occurred, such as an accident that might have led to an acquired brain injury (ABI), causing problems with executive functioning or emotional difficulties. We will uncover cognitive and emotional difficulties that may have a future impact on an individual’s life and their day-to-day activities and use this information to support our assessment and further treatment plans.
Here at The London Neurocognitive Clinic, our team is comprised of clinical neuropsychologists and neuropsychiatrists, all of whom have many years of training and education. Where cognitive, emotional, or behavioural difficulties may have arisen, we are able to undertake neuropsychological assessment in order to better understand the problems an individual may be facing. In this capacity, our team can work as an expert witness, meaning the qualifications held allow us to provide an expert opinion on the extent and severity of the issues an individual is facing. When conducting assessments, we strive to be as thorough and detailed as possible, evaluating an individual’s strengths and difficulties, and providing recommendations for further care. At our clinic, we provide an extensive rehabilitation programme, if this is suitable for the individual, demonstrating the expert level of care we provide. Therefore, when attending the clinic for the purpose of medicolegal assessment, you can be certain that not only can we act as an expert witness, but also provide full treatment plans where appropriate.
When conducting medicolegal assessments, our team apply their years of training and expertise to ensure a scientific approach yet guaranteeing that each case is treated and viewed individually. The assessments will be completed in a professional and objective manner, while accounting for any extenuating circumstances or important history relevant to the individual or the case in question. Our neuropsychologists and neuropsychiatrists are well-equipped with the knowledge required to interpret the findings of your assessments and prepare any reports required in a timely manner. The assessments will aim to understand an individual’s current cognitive functioning, for example because of any neurological or mental health disorders they may be suffering from. An important part of the assessment is considering these factors in relation to the effect that they will have on the individual’s ability to carry out daily tasks or their fitness to work. We will consider the presence of any psychological disorders or symptoms that may be relevant or an added complexity of the case, and what treatment or interventions these may require.
As we have both neuropsychologists and neuropsychiatrists able to act as expert witnesses at our clinic, deciding which expert you need will differ based on the individual case and symptoms that are being presented. Neuropsychiatrists may present treatment from a more medical point of view, whereas neuropsychologists may focus more on cognition and therapies used in neurorehabilitation. However, both specialties are highly trained in dealing with the emotional impact of any damage interruption to brain functioning and considering the prognosis and recovery timeline for any disorders or conditions. When you get in touch with the clinic, we can provide support and assistance in deciding who will be most appropriate and suited to your case.
Dr Sara Simblett, the clinical director of The London Neurocognitive Clinic, understands the impact that neurological disorders or psychological conditions can have on an individual, and focuses on putting people’s individual needs at the heart of the service. With extensive experience in assessing and treating neuropsychological conditions, including having set up a neuropsychological assessment clinic within the NHS, Dr Simblett is able to provide the support and expertise needed for medicolegal assessments to be conducted.
Although many people may think of medicolegal assessments as purely providing for those who have suffered from brain injuries, we cater for a range of different conditions that may require legal proceedings being undertaken. Therefore, at The London Neurocognitive Clinic, we have expertise in assessing and treating a variety of different conditions and providing medicolegal support for these. Due to the team, we have here at our clinic, we can be flexible with individual’s needs, providing appointment times to suit, in-person or online through a video call if this is preferred. We understand these can be very difficult times for individuals and their families, and endeavour to make the process as smooth as possible for all involved.
If medicolegal assessment is something you are looking to undertake, or you wish to find out more about our services and whether they may be appropriate for you or any clients you might be supporting, please do not hesitate to get in touch following any of the methods below, and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
