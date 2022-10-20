The 2022 Professional Services Automation End-user Survey Report Shows PSA Drives Performance, Profit and Much More

SPI Research - Accelerate Service Productivity & Profit

The 2022 PSA End-user Survey report shows that PSA is not just for increasing billable utilization - providing both strategic and tactical benefits across PSOs.

After covering the Professional Services Automation market for 25 years it never ceases to amaze me at the performance PSA provides. It can pay for itself in less than a year when used prudently.” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPI Research, the leading independent technology services research firm, the 2022 Professional Services Automation (PSA) End-user Study revealed professional services organizations (PSOs) view PSA as both a strategic and tactical solution that benefits the overall PSO, from organizational and service planning, through the sales, staffing, delivery, invoicing and analysis of the services provided. Eighty-eight (88) organizations from around the world were surveyed. They averaged 376 employees, of which 73.4% were billable.

Using information that is typically confidential, such billable utilization, project margins, and on-time, the 49-page report analyzes 100 questions on why PSA was purchased, its benefits and implementation and on-going cost. The report includes 44 supporting charts and graphs.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) PSA solutions are in over 85% of the firms surveyed, and the percentage continues to grow. The first-year implementation cost, which includes the license or subscription and deployment, averaged slightly over $650 per user, with an 17.3% annual cost (maintenance, upgrades) going forward. These cost figures are down from SPI’s 2017 survey, showing the increased use of PSA is driving down its cost.

One of the leading reasons executives purchased PSA was to increase billable resource utilization – by far the most important reason for selecting PSA. Also noteworthy was the fact that organizations also needed PSA to help them improve the speed in their work and also improve forecasting and budgeting. As the economic climate changes, it is imperative PSOs rapidly adapt to changes to ensure the success of their organizations.

Since Service Performance Insight’s last Professional Services Automation (PSA) End-user Survey in 2017 the market has seen COVID, excessive inflation, the “Talent Cliff”, the “Great Resignation”, a transition of the workforce from baby boomers to millennials, and supply chain issues – the result being a transition to “the new normal.” Some of the changes and challenges have positively impacted productivity such as more services being delivered remotely. A continued movement to remote service delivery has enabled professionals to support more clients and limit travel hours and the burden travel places on everyone. For years professional services were built around projects. Now, it has adapted and begun to build its infrastructure around its people, and how they work to serve their clients. Professional Services Automation is at the center of this change. Purchase the report here for $695.

About Service Performance Insight

Service Performance Insight is a global research, consulting and training company dedicated to helping professional service organizations make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework which has become the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 35,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to services excellence.

