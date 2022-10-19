Physically Limited Outdoor Enthusiasts Benefitting from Ground-breaking Backpack Design
Paxis’s Assistive Tech Backpack a True Asset in the OutdoorsEASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor enthusiasts with disabilities know the challenges that come with adventuring into the great outdoors. Paxis is working to make it easier with an assistive technology backpack you don’t have to remove in order to access important gear.
Paxis has spent almost a decade building a strong following with mainly anglers and photographers; now, outdoor enthusiasts with various physical disabilities are finding the backpack’s award-winning “swing-arm” design an innovation that’s helping them get back into their outdoor activities.
“For people who need to frequently access gear, or need quick access, especially those with physical and mobility issues, our design makes removing the pack a thing of the past,” explains marketing director Alex Wolf. “Just an easy pull of a handle and everything is right in front of you.”
The patented “arc-swing” technology allows anyone immediate access to medical supplies and emergency tools, whether that’s insulin, an epi-pen, nitroglycerin tablets, first aid kit or a cell phone.
“It’s always been there,” Wolf continues, regarding the patented assistive technology, “and we’re now finally seeing the design playing out its highest function to help people with injuries, medical conditions, and physical disabilities have great outdoor experiences.”
Paxis isn’t stopping with its backpack - it’s already developing a pack for wheelchair users, drawing on its patented technology. The new swing-arm wheelchair pack is designed to swivel around from its mounted position on the back of the wheelchair into the lap of the user…and back again with minimal effort. (There’s even an electric switch option for those with limited arm mobility.)
