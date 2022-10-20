Executive Medicine of Texas Reports Significant Uptick in Concierge Medicine Trend

Executive Medicine of Texas is luxury medicine at it's finest. Concierge Exam Suite

Concierge medical care is moving into the mainstream, as people are assessing their need for more accessable healthcare post-pandemic.

DALLAS, TX, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When physician partners J. Mark Anderson, MD and Walter Gaman, MD founded Executive Medicine of Texas in 2005, they could not possibly have predicted the shift to concierge medicine that has come after the Covid-19 outbreak. With compounding growth within the company in both 2021 and 2022, the partners have expanded the practice with more providers and support staff to accommodate.

Founding Partner, Walter Gaman, MD explains, “The pandemic opened the eyes of many people, and they were able to assess what was working and not working with their current healthcare provider. Because we focus on prevention and have a proactive approach, our close contact with our patients eased their fears and guided them through a difficult time. I believe the patient/doctor relationship has become more important than ever.”

According to data from Grand View Research, the U.S. concierge medicine market is growing at a rapid rate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27% over the next eighteen years. Judy Gaman, CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas says, “This projection is in line with what we’re seeing. We’ve always had a very high referral rate and now the new patient rate of those who sought us out without a recommendation from a friend of family member has increased dramatically.”

Patients have become more familiar with the concept of concierge but are often confused by the meaning. The term “concierge medicine” can have a different connotation depending on the practice and geographic location. In some areas like Florida and California, patients simply pay for access to the physician. In other locations and different practices, the concierge fee also includes specific services.

At Executive Medicine of Texas, all their concierge medical programs start with a comprehensive half-day physical exam that includes extensive lab work (over 100 values), fitness and wellness assessments, a cardiac stress test, and more.

Depending on the membership level, the exam may also include a CT body scan or virtual colonography. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure,” states Mark Anderson, MD, a Founding Partner. “If my goal is to help a patient reach their optimal health and keep them there, we need data and we need to work together. That’s why our program is designed to start with gathering as much information as possible. We want each patient to have an individualized approach.”

Some other benefits of concierge medicine programs at Executive Medicine of Texas include: 24/7 access to the physician, same day or next day appointments, yearly flu shot, and air medical transfer in the event of hospitalization while traveling. Review the details of each concierge medical program to compare benefits at different membership levels.

Executive Medicine of Texas Concierge Medicine Overview