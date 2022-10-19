India Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Reach US$ 229.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.08%

India Hydrogen Peroxide Market

DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 159.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 229.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% during 2022-2027.

Hydrogen peroxide is an oxidizing agent composed of hydrogen and oxygen and is widely used across different industrial verticals. It possesses various properties, such as antiseptic and efficient bleaching properties, which makes it highly suitable in healthcare and paper and pulp industries. It can be found in biological systems such as the human body. Hydrogen peroxide is also utilized in various personal hygiene and medical applications. It is extensively used as an antibiotic for minor cuts and scrapes on the skin and a mouth cleanse liquid to eliminate mucus and other oral annoyances.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by increasing usage of the product as an oxidizing agent in the chemical industry. In line with this, the rising adoption of hydrogen peroxide in producing propylene oxide is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of the product in treating municipal and industrial wastewater is catalyzing the market. Apart from this, escalating demand for the product from the healthcare industry due to its antiseptic properties is propelling the market. Moreover, the product finds various utilities in the food processing sector, including the initial treatment of instant food with hydrogen peroxide to enhance the whiteness and clarity of the food products. Additionally, the product is broadly used as a bleaching substance for gums, natural oil, starch, and natural sugar, providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Chemical Synthesis

• Bleaching

• Disinfectant

• Cleaning and Etching

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Pulp and Paper

• Food and Beverages

• Water Treatment

• Textiles and Laundry

• Oil and Gas

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

