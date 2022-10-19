Powerful CB22 Newly Released Centralized Server Management Agent Runs Locally On Each Air-Gapped Machine
US DOD and global military installations eliminate frustrations using CB22's centralized server management agent which runs locally on each air-gapped machine.
CB22 offers an exclusive feature whereby network administrators can quickly register their Air-Gapped servers using Corner Bowl Software’s proprietary Air-Gapped Management Portal, CB22.”KAMAS, UT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corner Bowl Software’s CB22, an event log managing system, is changing how military installations and U.S. Department of Defense contractors manage their Air-Gapped consoles at a fraction of competitors’ pricing.
The new release of CB22 includes a centralized server management agent which runs locally on each air-gapped machine.
Once installed by the network administrator, CB22 centrally consolidates audit logs, monitors server performance, checks disk space, deletes temporary files and inventories hardware using a single TLS 1.2 TCP/IP port while simultaneously by-passing Windows Security simplifying the hardening process.
This Air-Gapped management system is further enhanced using a native Windows application that can be installed anywhere and does not rely on an IIS web server and error-prone internet browsers that continually have security holes..
Founder, Michael Janulaitis sought to offer a low level, secure product that addresses the financial concerns of organizations as the 2022 recession looms ahead “We’ve had numerous military customers and department of defense contractors tell us they can’t use our competitors’ Log Management products because these companies’ products use management consoles that run on top of IIS, run within Internet Browsers, often require internet access and typically cost 10 times what we charge at Corner Bowl.”
CB22 does just that and more.
Since 2002, Corner Bowl Software Corporation a Utah USA based company has provided Log Management and centralized Event Log Management Solutions and Tools. Its client base includes enterprises in the US, UK, EU, Middle East, and Australia across public and private industries. Corner Bowl Software offers remote session support, quick customer driven feature turnaround, a self-service portal to register Air-Gapped servers and below market pricing. The founder, Michael Janulaitis, has over 25+ years experience providing software to the IT, aerospace, defense, military, banking and higher education industries.
