India Paneer Market to Reach INR 1,023.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 16.2%

India Paneer Market

DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Paneer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The paneer market in India size reached INR 420.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,023.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2022-2027.

Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, is a non-fermentative and non-renneted cheese obtained by curdling the milk with an acid such as lemon juice. It is widely used as a dairy product in traditional Indian cuisine. It can be used with other vegetables to prepare semi-dry, savory dry, and gravy delicacies. The usage of paneer in various snacks, such as pakoras (nuggets) and mishti, and Sandesh (a famous Bengali sweet), is also gaining traction in India. It consists of essential nutrition elements, such as dietary fiber, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B, vitamin D, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids. Paneer aids in keeping several diseases at bay while helping in maintaining a healthy body.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by increasing applications of paneer and its product premiumization. In line with this, rising demand for paneer due to ease of availability and accessibility in retail stores and supermarkets is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for the different varieties of paneer, such as skim milk paneer, protein-enriched filled paneer, filled paneer, fiber enriched low-fat paneer, masala paneer, spiced paneer, and vegetable impregnated paneer, among others, is catalyzing the market. Moreover, widespread usage of the paneer in weight loss diets and changing dietary habits are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, surging awareness regarding its high nutritional value acts as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding vegetarian population and the widespread product demand in fast foods are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

• GCMMF

• Parag Milk Foods

• Mother Dairy

• Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited

• VRS Foods Limited

Based on the Sector:

• Retail

• Institutional

The report has examined the Indian Paneer Market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

• Tamil Nadu

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Madhya Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Bihar

• Delhi

• Kerala

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Haryana

