Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,942 in the last 365 days.

India Paneer Market to Reach INR 1,023.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 16.2%

India Paneer Market

India Paneer Market

DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Paneer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The paneer market in India size reached INR 420.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,023.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2022-2027.

Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, is a non-fermentative and non-renneted cheese obtained by curdling the milk with an acid such as lemon juice. It is widely used as a dairy product in traditional Indian cuisine. It can be used with other vegetables to prepare semi-dry, savory dry, and gravy delicacies. The usage of paneer in various snacks, such as pakoras (nuggets) and mishti, and Sandesh (a famous Bengali sweet), is also gaining traction in India. It consists of essential nutrition elements, such as dietary fiber, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B, vitamin D, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids. Paneer aids in keeping several diseases at bay while helping in maintaining a healthy body.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/paneer-market-india/requestsample

Industry Growth Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by increasing applications of paneer and its product premiumization. In line with this, rising demand for paneer due to ease of availability and accessibility in retail stores and supermarkets is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for the different varieties of paneer, such as skim milk paneer, protein-enriched filled paneer, filled paneer, fiber enriched low-fat paneer, masala paneer, spiced paneer, and vegetable impregnated paneer, among others, is catalyzing the market. Moreover, widespread usage of the paneer in weight loss diets and changing dietary habits are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, surging awareness regarding its high nutritional value acts as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding vegetarian population and the widespread product demand in fast foods are providing a boost to the market.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/paneer-market-india

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

• GCMMF
• Parag Milk Foods
• Mother Dairy
• Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited
• VRS Foods Limited

Based on the Sector:

• Retail
• Institutional

The report has examined the Indian Paneer Market in 15 major states:

• Maharashtra
• Uttar Pradesh
• Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
• Tamil Nadu
• Gujarat
• Rajasthan
• Karnataka
• Madhya Pradesh
• West Bengal
• Bihar
• Delhi
• Kerala
• Punjab
• Orissa
• Haryana

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/lithium-ion-battery-market-analysis-2022-2027-industry-growth-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/generic-drugs-market-to-reach-us-482-5-billion-globally-by-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/heat-exchanger-market-research-report-2022-2027-cagr-status-6
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-biometrics-market-2022-2027-industry-analysis-report-trends-outlook-size-share-and-forecast-report
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/plant-based-meat-market-2022-2027-industry-analysis-cagr-status-25-8-share-size-and-globally-forecast-report

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

India Paneer Market to Reach INR 1,023.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 16.2%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.