NTZNS, digital fashion studio, nominated in 2 categories by European Metaverse Awards

Digital luxury fashion studio & retail store, NTZNS (NeTiZeNS), is nominated by European Metaverse Awards in 2 categories

GREECE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital luxury fashion studio and retail store, NTZNS (NeTiZeNS), with global presence in digital fashion since 2021, after collaborating with Snapchat, now is nominated by European Metaverse Awards in 2 categories. “Top 3D Design Firm” and “Top Fashion, or Consumer, Brand Initiative”.

“NTZNS team and our community deserves this nomination. Our aspiration is to build a digital fashion culture based on aesthetics, sustainability and diversity. This kind of recognition indicates that we are in the right direction. We hope to be recognized in the hearts of people too, soon.”, said Costantino Roselli, co-founder & CEO of NTZNS.

Ceremony will be held on October 27 in Berlin in the amazing Bolle Festhalle venue next to Spree river.

NTZNS (NeTiZeNS) is a leading digital luxury fashion studio and retail store serving both the phygital and the Metaverse markets. The name is a combination of the words citiZeNS and interNeT with direct invitation to people who love acquiring an immersive digital lifestyle. The core value of the brand is freedom believing that technology combined with art can build worlds allowing people to live, create, work and enjoy, leaving behind the restrictions of physical life having as a foundation total sustainability, diversity and inclusion. Building all of this in a blockchain decentralised autonomous platform people demonstrate their choice to be free.