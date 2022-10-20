Ediphy Markets launches its new execution offering, Ediphy Credit

Ediphy has launched its new execution offering, Ediphy Credit. A revolutionary service to help asset managers access the best liquidity in credit bonds.

LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ediphy Markets today introduced its new execution offering, Ediphy Credit, a revolutionary service which helps institutional asset managers access the best liquidity in corporate bonds. Ediphy Credit combines powerful data analytics with venue connectivity and order routing capability to help traders access the credit markets in a smarter way.

"Credit markets are notoriously difficult to trade, particularly in current market conditions, and this new service helps our clients find the right liquidity wherever it is," said Chris Murphy, Ediphy co-founder and CEO. "We have heard from our clients that they continue to look for new solutions to help them navigate the myriad of protocols and venues to find the best liquidity. With this service, clients have a one stop shop to work their orders, taking advantage of contextualised data to understand what can be traded and when. The combination of data-driven execution and trade workflow in an integrated platform is truly transformational. We're excited to make Ediphy Credit available today."

TAKING EXTRAORDINARY CARE OF CLIENT’S ORDERS

The unique characteristics of Ediphy, which combines leading-edge data analysis and workflow technology with a regulated execution capability, augments any client’s internal trading function. Ediphy connects to the entire market, scanning all venues with the goal of getting best execution. All transaction and processing costs are factored into execution decisions, providing total peace of mind for clients.

ELIMINATING COST AND OPERATIONAL RISK

Users of Ediphy will be able to free up precious resources, both on the trading desk and in the back office. Countless hours are wasted performing repetitive manual tasks in the price discovery process, taking away that time to focus on the things that matter. With Ediphy, clients can reduce the burden on technology and onboarding resources by taking advantage of Ediphy’s extensive connectivity and trading relationships.

FULL VISIBILITY, EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

Once an order is submitted, Ediphy provides full transparency of how the order is being worked at every step of the process via an intuitive, browser-based interface. Full trade aggregation and allocation capabilities are supported to meet all trade processing needs.

THE POWER OF DATA

Data is a hot topic in fixed income markets. New bond market data sets are coming online all the time, and the prospect of a European consolidated tape is near. However, value can only be gleaned from this new information if players have the right tools to be able to normalise it, create the relevant statistics from it and integrate all of that into everyday workflows. The data can help in instrument selection, price discovery and market timing. Ediphy brings this pre-trade, point-of-trade and post-trade analysis together in a seamless fashion.

NATIVELY INTEGRATED WITH EDIPHY

Ediphy Credit is delivered alongside the other Ediphy core execution services provided for government bonds and cleared interest rate swaps. One platform delivers everything clients need to manage their fixed income portfolios.

ABOUT EDIPHY

Ediphy provides future-proof capital markets services, built from scratch on modern technology frameworks. Providing a single entry-point to all relevant market liquidity and analytics resulting in better execution and better information. Cloud-only, web-accessed, complexity-free.