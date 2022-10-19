Vault Hill integrates with Polygon for faster and cheaper crypto transactions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill is delighted to announce the collaboration with the Ethereum scaling platform – Polygon, aiding web3 transactions and supporting the ecosystem behind the world’s first human-centric metaverse.
Vault Hill is a blockchain-based tech company with an ecosystem consisting of Vault Hill City, an NFT marketplace, avatars with wearables, and XR consulting. This integration allows users to transact in our ecosystem to buy virtual lands ($VLAND), trade NFTs, or create and monetise in the Vault Hill City metaverse more rapidly while consuming less energy, resulting in reduced gas fees with each transaction.
Vault Hill City is the world’s first human-centric metaverse, putting human needs at the heart of its foundation, and based on seven human instincts. We aim to enhance human experiences by providing all means of learning, exercising, relaxing, and communicating in a world far from the noise of everyday life by using VR technology.
Vault Hill’s ecosystem is built on Polygon to tap into a vibrant ecosystem that supports users and the environment. By joining Polygon’s ecosystem, we are placing ourselves among leading web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Stripe and Adobe.
Visit Vault Hill and find us on socials to learn more about our human-centric metaverse, our NFT marketplace and our cryptocurrency — $VHC token.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure, and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralised applications hosted, 1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.
Polygon is carbon-neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon-negative, and the home for some of the biggest Web3 projects
