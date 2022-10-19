Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,162 in the last 365 days.

Nancy Pearson Joins Corcentric as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today that Nancy Pearson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Pearson joins the Executive Leadership Team and reports to the President and Chief Operating Officer, Matt Clark.

Pearson has extensive experience driving growth and transformation in enterprise software at IBM and with private equity backed SaaS start-ups. She will be responsible for leading the strategy, development, and execution of all global marketing initiatives to generate revenue and increase brand recognition for Corcentric.

“Corcentric is in a league of its own in helping CFOs and their teams transition their back office with digital technology enhanced processes,” said Matt Clark, Corcentric’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we strategically expand our business and offerings in the market, we're thrilled to bring Nancy on as our CMO. Her success building brands, high performance teams, and transforming marketing to accelerate growth will enable us to deliver unmatched solutions and services to our clients that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid."

Pearson has been an industry-recognized global marketing executive in software technology for more than 25 years. She has a proven track record for developing high growth strategies that transform and scale enterprise and new business opportunities, as well as for evolving marketing teams to have a more strategic influence on the business. 

Pearson has held CMO roles at Openlink Financial, Eka Software, and ION Group. Prior to these positions, she held several leadership roles at IBM where she helped scale multiple Software Group businesses ranging in revenue from $3 billion to $6 billion and was a founding member of the team responsible for creating IBM Cloud and for introducing Watson Artificial Intelligence to clients. She is an expert and industry speaker on cloud computing, cognitive business, and digital disruption, and has been recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Cloud.

About Corcentric
Corcentric is a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

Media Contact for Corcentric:
Stacy Bronstein
Director of Communications
sbronstein@corcentric.com       
(267) 807-0164

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c4c122d-f0ba-4a1f-bd58-e9a1e1c27e0a

 


Primary Logo

Nancy Pearson Headshot

Nancy Pearson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Pearson joins the Executive Leadership Team and reports to the President and Chief Operating Officer, Matt Clark.

You just read:

Nancy Pearson Joins Corcentric as Chief Marketing Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.