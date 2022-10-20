The Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri Awards $19,042,136.83 in Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Funding
The Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri awards nearly $20 million in facility improvement and infrastructure grant funding for child abuse and neglect prevention
We are thrilled to make this historic investment in the non-profit community that works to prevent and address child abuse and neglect.”JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) and its Board of Directors approved $19,042,136.83 in Facility Improvement and Infrastructure grant funding to 59 community-based organizations throughout Missouri dedicated to preventing, identifying or treating child abuse and neglect.
— Emily van Schenkhof, Executive Director, Children’s Trust Fund
“Far too many children in Missouri grow up without the safety and security they deserve. These funds are a testament to the commitment of our state to do more to protect children,” said Emily van Schenkhof, Executive Director, Children’s Trust Fund. “We are thrilled to make this historic investment in the non-profit community that works to prevent and address child abuse and neglect.”
CTF was allocated these funds by the Missouri General Assembly for facilities and infrastructure projects for community-based organizations working to prevent and alleviate child abuse. The Children’s Trust Fund is deeply grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Mike Parson for supporting these organizations and Missouri’s most vulnerable children.
“Organizations preventing and addressing child abuse and neglect do some of the most meaningful work in the state,” said House Budget Chairman, Rep. Cody Smith, who added these funds to the state budget. “I’m thrilled to see these investments made in their infrastructure that will support those children and their families for years to come.”
For award amounts by region and organization, visit our Funded Programs page.
Children’s Trust Fund
Created by the Missouri General Assembly in 1983, CTF is Missouri’s foundation for child abuse prevention. CTF is a non-general revenue state agency that conducts public awareness campaigns about the importance and economic impact of preventing child abuse and neglect. In addition, CTF distributes grants annually throughout Missouri to local community-based programs that support families and work toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. For additional information, please call CTF at 573-751-5147 or visit ctf4kids.org.
Bryanna Barber
Children's Trust Fund of Missouri
+1 573-522-3360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other