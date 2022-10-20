Carbon Neutral Transit Advertising Drovo Launches Programmatic Digital DOOH Media Network

Drovo Founder Artjom Jekimtsev Drovo - Image of high-res vehicle topper screen (1) Drovo - Image of high-res vehicle topper screen (2)

Full-motion, high-resolution screens launch in London as vehicle-wrap company formerly known as Adverttu rebrands as Drovo.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out-of-home (OOH) transit media company Drovo - formerly Adverttu - has today launched a new digital media network, with the first 50 ‘vehicle-topper’ screens appearing on London’s streets before the end of 2022, followed by a roll-out of more than a thousand further screens on fleet vehicles across the UK from 2023.

The eye-catching, two-metre-long vehicle-toppers support HD content, full-motion video and static images. The internet-connected smart screens can display dynamic content that can be adapted according to location, weather, time of day or proximity to a point of interest.

Drovo’s existing self-serve technology already allows advertisers to create and deliver location-based mobile campaigns. By delivering mobile ads to people who have been in close proximity to its 50,000 strong fleet of vinyl-wrapped vehicles, the performance of those ads improves by an average of 175% with strong improvements also in brand recall. Advertisers will now also be able to buy ‘vehicle-topper’ impressions through the HiveStack DSP platform.

Artjom Jekimtsev, CEO, Drovo:

“With the launch of these new full-motion vehicle toppers, Drovo plans to build on its position as the UK’s largest transit media network to become a world leader in digital transit advertising. Technology has driven rapid innovation in out-of-home over the last decade, but transit media lags behind. Vinyl vehicle-wraps were just the start. Advertisers have seen first hand how effective digital out-of-home can be as a brand-building channel, and with the growth of programmatic, they know integrated location-based mobile and out of home campaigns perform way better than the sum of their parts.”

The announcement comes as the company completes its rebrand from Adverttu to Drovo. After launching in 2019 the company quickly established itself as Europe’s largest transit advertising platform, building a network of over 50,000 vehicles across the UK through partnerships with fleet owners such as EV taxi operator Gett and independent drivers. Highly scalable, Drovo has a franchise-like growth model and intends to expand its operations in Australia and mainland Europe.

Sustainability-first:

Drovo put sustainability at the core of its business from the start and, already carbon neutral, is on course to become a certified B-Corp in 2023.

A major part of its ESG agenda is creating a new revenue stream for independent drivers - who can already earn a reliable passive income stream of up to £500 a month from the Drovo network. Drivers can boost income by participating in coordinated ‘swarms’ - where groups of vehicles carrying the same creative operate within a confined area.

Drovo’s environmentalism is evident in supporting innovations such as carbon-absorbing paint on non-PVC vinyl vehicle wraps, while paying larger sums to owners of electric vehicles to create a commercial incentive for fleet owners and independent drivers to switch to electric.

The new vehicle-topper screens take energy sustainability a step further. Powered by an internal 12v battery that can be charged from an on-board generator or through regenerative braking, the screens consume a fraction of the energy used by a standard bus-shelter digital six-sheet - each of which uses the same amount of electricity that could power four average UK homes for an entire year.

Katie McIntyre, Chief of Staff, Drovo:

“Drovo has set out to be sustainable from the get go - reducing carbon, cutting landfill waste and directly supporting driver communities. Not just because it’s right, but because it makes good business sense. Businesses are focused on ESG and want sustainability in media - we already help our clients to offset carbon footprints, and now, we can offer them high-impact digital screens powered by the motion of a vehicle at a fraction of the energy of a static digital billboard.”

About Drovo

Drovo (formerly Adverttu) is an out-out-home media owner in the ‘transit media’ category, with a sustainability mission at its core.

Transit Media is a category where commercial vehicle owners (independent drivers and fleets) earn income from advertising on their vehicles: eye-catching vinyl wraps on the vehicle’s body, or digital screens mounted on the roof.

Drovo has seen rapid growth since its 2019 commercial launch, quietly building the UK’s largest transit media network through partnerships with fleet owners (such as EV taxi operator Gett) and independent drivers - a network of over 50,000 vehicles. Its platform allows advertisers to integrate brand-building vehicle transit ads with performance-based digital ads - the first European company to do so - improving the performance of digital ads by an average of 175%.

Estonian entrepreneur Artjom Jekimtsev (ex Tesla) saw an opportunity to create value for drivers who can earn up to £500 per month. Already carbon-neutral, Drovo aims to incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles, encourage advertisers to use in recyclable vinyls, and champion innovations such as CO2-absorbing paint.

Venture-capital backed, category-leading, and capitalising on the digitisation of the wider out of home (DOOH) sector, Drovo plans to build its digital network and expand into APAC & mainland Europe in 2023.