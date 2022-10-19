Innovative Payment Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a fintech provider of digital payment and other solutions to both business owners and consumers, today announces that William Corbett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rosenblum, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XV.



In particular, Messrs. Corbett and Rosenblum will address IPSI’s ongoing development and commercialization efforts for its flagship IPSIPay® app, as well as IPSI’s other corporate initiatives.

The conference is being held on October 25 – 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25 Time: 11:30am PT (Track 3)

Interested parties can register to watch the presentation (and watch a replay of the presentation following the presentation) via this portal: https://me22.sequireevents.com/.

Messrs. Corbett and Rosenblum will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) is a cutting-edge provider of digital payment and other solutions for both business owners and consumers, focusing on the needs of the unbanked and underserved. Through its IPSIPay® App and Beyond Wallet offerings, IPSI facilitates instantaneous cross-border remittances by companies and individuals, using its robust technology platform to enable digital transactions that are convenient, cost effective, fast, and secure. IPSIPay® App users can acquire VISA debit cards, as well as obtain a bank account at a major U.S. institution, enabling them to execute financial transactions through IPSI’s large, worldwide merchant network.

To learn more about Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., please visit www.ipsipay.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the presentation discussed herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection with such presentation contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or “will” or the or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release or the presentation described herein, respectively, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results (including the results of the Company’s commercial efforts for its IPSIPay® App) to differ materially and adversely from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: (i) the Company’s ability to continue its commercialization efforts for the IPSIPay® App and related capabilities; (ii) the Company’s ability to increase its number of users; (iii) the Company’s ability to operate its platform without errors; (iv) the Company’s ability to operate its technology for use in all U.S. states and foreign countries; (v) the Company’s ability to generate revenue, positive cash flow or profitability; (vi) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide (which has previously delayed the launch of IPSIPay®), including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico; and (vii) the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the information in the presentation described herein is provided only as of the date of such presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Inquiries

Tel: (866) 477-4729

investors@ipsipay.com



