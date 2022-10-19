Rookout’s Developer-First Observability Platform is Now Available From Code to Cloud with New IDE Plugins

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the developer-first observability platform, today announced the launch of their new line of IDE plugins. Before today, Rookout was known for being a best-in-class debugger in production for modern cloud environments, including serverless and Kubernetes. Today, the Rookout team is making IDE plugins for JetBrains generally available, shifting developer-first observability left in order to catch bugs even earlier.



“We tackled the hard problem first: how do we enable teams to debug in production quickly and securely? Dozens of Fortune 500 companies across various industries now use Rookout in production,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO at Rookout. “Today, we’re continuing our shifting left motion and launching a lightweight debugger that works directly in the IDE, in order to catch more bugs before they’re even deployed to production in the first place.”

Rookout provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand, in the click of a button. This capability empowers engineers to solve customer issues 5X faster, improve development velocity, productivity and quality, and reduce MTTR (Mean Time To Repair) by 80%. Having a Rookout IDE plugin means that more bugs will be identified and eliminated earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC).

The cost of a bug goes up based on how far down the SDLC the bug is found, with the Systems Sciences Institute at IBM reporting that “the cost to fix an error found after product release was four to five times as much as one uncovered during design, and up to 100 times more than one identified in the maintenance phase.”

The new Rookout IDE plugin is available for the Jetbrains IDEs family - IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, GoLand, and others. Unlike traditional monitoring tools and APMs, which tend to focus on metrics that DevOps engineers and SREs care about on the infrastructure level, Rookout is built from the ground up for developers, who care more about the actual code and business logic of their applications.

Now developers can have code-to-cloud observability of their applications with the ability to add logs, metrics, and traces to running applications on the fly, whether they are local on the developer’s IDE or running in production on the cloud.

“Rookout accelerates developer velocity by reducing the time for bug resolution,” said Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President of Software Development at IDC, a premier global market intelligence firm. “Rookout enhances the operational agility of developers because they can collect data about applications on demand, from any environment, with a few clicks.”

About Rookout

Rookout is a developer-first observability platform that provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

Contact

Adam LaGreca

Founder of 10KMedia

adam@10kmedia.co