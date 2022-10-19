Travel Technology Association Selects Laura Chadwick as New Leader
Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace
New Leadership to Advance Transparency, Competition, and Consumer Choice in Travel Marketplace
We have a great opportunity to highlight Travel Tech’s core principles of consumer choice, competition, and transparency and its value as an organization supporting the industry.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, announced today that following a comprehensive executive search, it has appointed Laura Chadwick as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Chadwick’s record of association leadership and public policy advocacy make her an ideal choice for the association to advance its mission of promoting marketplace competition, transparency, and advocacy for policies that deliver consumer value.
— Laura Chadwick
Chadwick previously served as a Vice President, Industry Relations at the XRAssociation (XRA), where she launched the new organization’s membership, marketing, and development efforts. Under her leadership, XRA grew from five members to more than 40 in the span of two and a half years. Previously Chadwick led corporate member engagement and technology policy lobbying at the National Restaurant Association. She is also a veteran of the Consumer Technology Association and the Capitol Hill offices of U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (CA-28) and Mike Thompson (CA-05).
“We are delighted Laura is leading Travel Tech. Her leadership skills, combined with her technology and policy background, make her the perfect choice,” stated Emmett O’Keefe, Chairman of the Travel Tech Board of Directors. “She will be a great advocate for the industry as we continue to provide value to the travel consumer.”
Chadwick will focus on solidifying the Travel Technology Association’s value to the industry, highlighting its advocacy work, and expanding its membership.
“I am honored to join the Travel Technology Association as its new leader and work with some of the most innovative companies in the travel industry,” Chadwick said. “Throughout my career, I have led efforts to highlight the power of technology to benefit consumers and transform businesses. As more and more Americans make plans to travel, we have a great opportunity to highlight Travel Tech’s core principles of consumer choice, competition, and transparency and its value as an organization supporting the industry.”
“Laura’s leadership is a welcome addition to the team,” stated Kelly Kolb, Travel Tech’s Board Vice Chair. “Her plans to expand the reach of the association, enhance our advocacy efforts, and showcase the benefits technology brings to travelers and the economy, will be noticed quickly throughout the industry and especially in Washington, DC.”
Chadwick takes on the role of President and CEO following the transition of Interim President Stewart Alvarez. Alvarez will continue to support Travel Tech in an advisory role.
“I look forward to working with Laura as she leads Travel Tech in these important times,” stated Alvarez. “Proposals from the Department of Transportation regarding ticket refunds and ancillary services, ongoing discussions in state capitals and city halls, along with the continued advocacy of a transparent marketplace, make her leadership in this space essential.”
###
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
