Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,900 in the last 365 days.

Travel Technology Association Selects Laura Chadwick as New Leader

Laura Chadwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Travel Technology Association

Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace

New Leadership to Advance Transparency, Competition, and Consumer Choice in Travel Marketplace

We have a great opportunity to highlight Travel Tech’s core principles of consumer choice, competition, and transparency and its value as an organization supporting the industry.”
— Laura Chadwick
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, announced today that following a comprehensive executive search, it has appointed Laura Chadwick as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Chadwick’s record of association leadership and public policy advocacy make her an ideal choice for the association to advance its mission of promoting marketplace competition, transparency, and advocacy for policies that deliver consumer value.

Chadwick previously served as a Vice President, Industry Relations at the XRAssociation (XRA), where she launched the new organization’s membership, marketing, and development efforts. Under her leadership, XRA grew from five members to more than 40 in the span of two and a half years. Previously Chadwick led corporate member engagement and technology policy lobbying at the National Restaurant Association. She is also a veteran of the Consumer Technology Association and the Capitol Hill offices of U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (CA-28) and Mike Thompson (CA-05).

“We are delighted Laura is leading Travel Tech. Her leadership skills, combined with her technology and policy background, make her the perfect choice,” stated Emmett O’Keefe, Chairman of the Travel Tech Board of Directors. “She will be a great advocate for the industry as we continue to provide value to the travel consumer.”

Chadwick will focus on solidifying the Travel Technology Association’s value to the industry, highlighting its advocacy work, and expanding its membership.

“I am honored to join the Travel Technology Association as its new leader and work with some of the most innovative companies in the travel industry,” Chadwick said. “Throughout my career, I have led efforts to highlight the power of technology to benefit consumers and transform businesses. As more and more Americans make plans to travel, we have a great opportunity to highlight Travel Tech’s core principles of consumer choice, competition, and transparency and its value as an organization supporting the industry.”

“Laura’s leadership is a welcome addition to the team,” stated Kelly Kolb, Travel Tech’s Board Vice Chair. “Her plans to expand the reach of the association, enhance our advocacy efforts, and showcase the benefits technology brings to travelers and the economy, will be noticed quickly throughout the industry and especially in Washington, DC.”

Chadwick takes on the role of President and CEO following the transition of Interim President Stewart Alvarez. Alvarez will continue to support Travel Tech in an advisory role.

“I look forward to working with Laura as she leads Travel Tech in these important times,” stated Alvarez. “Proposals from the Department of Transportation regarding ticket refunds and ancillary services, ongoing discussions in state capitals and city halls, along with the continued advocacy of a transparent marketplace, make her leadership in this space essential.”

###

About Travel Tech

The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.

To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Travel Technology Association Selects Laura Chadwick as New Leader

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.