RayVentory 12.4: The smartest platform for making IT data visible

Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, announces the release of RayVentory 12.4. Enterprises and organizations benefit from even easier and faster with insights and analysis of their IT assets.

Managing IT resources, closing data and security gaps, controlling costs, and ensuring that your IT runs smoothly require accurate, reliable, and up to date data. The Unified Data Platform powered by RayVentory provides complete IT visibility through fully automated end-to-end processes: From data collection to data transformation and management.

With new and updated features and functions, the solution ensures that enterprises and organizations have access to the data they need for successful business initiatives.

Increased security and data quality, improved connectors and analysis, as well as unlimited options for data visualization top off this release of RayVentory 12.4 and provide exceptional value for the whole market.

Increased comfort & security: SSO with KeyCloak

Memorizing passwords and time-consuming user management are a thing of the past: RayVentory has a direct integration with KeyCloak and allows organizations to use their own single-sign-on solutions.

Company-specific data enrichment for more transparency

Easily enrich data with information such as product owner, price, or license information to get a consolidated view with the exact data needed for superior management and visibility.

New connectors for deeper data management

Up to date and complete data are key to making important enterprise decisions. Raynet’s newest connectors help enhance analyses with additional data sources and provide new insights.

From management overviews to technical deep dives

Switch easily between high-level dashboards and raw data to get deeper insights.

Unlimited possibilities for data visualization

Configure the size of dashboards, make them scrollable, and add elements and widgets to adapt dashboards to daily management needs.

Proactively manage operating systems

Take a deep dive into operating systems by analyzing and managing not just technical data but important commercial data such as End- of -Life and End- of -Support as well.

“Our goal is to make IT data management easier and more reliable. Ensuring data quality is one of our highest priorities. The Unified Data Platform provides exactly this advantage and supplies transparency into IT infrastructures that is indispensable for strategic business decisions,” said Andreas Gieseke, SVP Technology & Information.