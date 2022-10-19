Peace Corps volunteers are back in Mongolia

After a more than two-year absence due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, 27 Peace Corps trainees arrived in Mongolia on October 18, 2022. They will complete 14 weeks of pre-service training (PST) before being sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers. During PST, trainees will participate in an intensive program focused on the development of a variety of language, technical, and cross cultural competencies necessary for successful Peace Corps service. Upon their successful completion of PST, these trainees will become English Education and Community Development Volunteers.

Peace Corps Volunteers are an important way the United States and Mongolia continue to build strong people-to-people ties. Since 1991, over 1,500 Peace Corps Mongolia Volunteers have served in education, environmental, health, agriculture, community enterprise development, and youth development sectors. In support of Mongolia’s strong partnership with Peace Corps, Volunteers will collaborate with secondary schools, universities, colleges, vocational schools, and a host of organizations and stakeholders while working and living in their communities of service.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 19 October, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases