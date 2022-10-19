Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,161 in the last 365 days.

Peace Corps volunteers are back in Mongolia

After a more than two-year absence due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, 27 Peace Corps trainees arrived in Mongolia on October 18, 2022.  They will complete 14 weeks of pre-service training (PST) before being sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers. During PST, trainees will participate in an intensive program focused on the development of a variety of language, technical, and cross cultural competencies necessary for successful Peace Corps service. Upon their successful completion of PST, these trainees will become English Education and Community Development Volunteers.

Peace Corps Volunteers are an important way the United States and Mongolia continue to build strong people-to-people ties. Since 1991, over 1,500 Peace Corps Mongolia Volunteers have served in education, environmental, health, agriculture, community enterprise development, and youth development sectors. In support of Mongolia’s strong partnership with Peace Corps, Volunteers will collaborate with secondary schools, universities, colleges, vocational schools, and a host of organizations and stakeholders while working and living in their communities of service.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 19 October, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Peace Corps volunteers are back in Mongolia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.