OTTO Quotes Announces New Leadership Team
Company adds Brett Moses as COO and Seth Newton as Vice President of EngineeringMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTTO Quotes, a leader in generating auto insurance consumers, is thrilled to announce the addition of Brett Moses as Chief Operating Officer and Seth Newton as Vice President of Engineering. The strategic leadership appointments come as the company continues to capitalize on its rapid growth.
A seasoned insurance marketing executive, Moses will oversee strategy, operations and launching new insurance lines. Moses joins OTTO Quotes from Zendrive, where he served as VP of Business Development. He brings over 20 years of online marketing experience in the insurance category, helping to scale both startups and publicly traded companies.
Newton joins OTTO Quotes from Vesta, where he served as Director of Technology. Newton brings experience in scaling and deploying the system architecture necessary to process millions of concurrent users at Y-combinator startups and industry-leading companies like Activision. He will lead the strategic direction and performance of the engineering team.
Moses and Newton are joining OTTO Quotes at a pivotal time in the organization's history, as its direct marketing efforts generate over 1 million unique monthly consumers.
Founder/CEO Joshua Keller said, "Our ability to give consumers a seamless process while finding the best insurance for the best price is quickly evolving from a dream to a reality. Bringing in such strong leadership to our rapidly growing company allows us to create stability while pushing our proprietary technology forward."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at OTTO Quotes. Through its owned and operated direct marketing efforts, the company has already established itself as one of the top media producers for auto insurance. The company's current team and proprietary marketing technology make it well positioned to continue to scale and deliver quality media to its auto insurance clients and ready for expansion into other personal insurance lines," said Moses.
"The OTTO team has done a fantastic job surviving the trials and tribulations of its 'startup' phase. The team is solid, the vision is solid and I couldn't think of a better time to join the team than right now, as we begin an escalated period of growth," said Newton.
For more information and to get a quote, visit ottoquotes.com or follow the company on Instagram at @otto.insurance.
About OTTO Quotes
OTTO Quotes is the nation's leading independent insurance comparison site, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to be a premier auto insurance referral service that allows consumers to request quotes quickly and effortlessly from reputable local agencies. OTTO is owned by Global Agora, which also owns Union Square Media, Tequila 512, and SUP ATX.
