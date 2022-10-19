Liquid Media Group to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) ("Company"), an entertainment company providing optimized content intelligence, distribution and financing solutions across media, today announces that the management team will deliver a corporate presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XV. The conference is being held on October 25 – 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.



Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 25 Time: 4:00pm PT (Track 3)

Register to watch the presentation here .



Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Additional information is available at http://www.ldmicro.com .

CONTACT:

Investors / Business

Justin KulikCORE IR

justin@coreIR.com

Industry

Jane OwenJane

Owen PR

(323) 819-1122

jane@janeowenpr.com

