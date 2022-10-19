Virtual Team-Building App Trivia by Springworks Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Springworks, a Human Resources software solutions provider solving challenges in employee engagement, performance, retention, and background verification, recently made their virtual team-building app Trivia available for Microsoft Teams.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springworks today announced the availability of Virtual Team Building App Trivia on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Trivia is a fun, social, virtual team-building app that enables employees to rejuvenate with games, build strong bonds with teammates, and engage with peers right inside the Microsoft Teams workspace. It is especially beneficial to companies that are hybrid/remote and find team-building or engaging employees challenging.

Trivia already has users from 15,000 companies in Microsoft Teams and adds users from ~500 companies each month.

Here's a quick look at the kinds of games you can expect when you install Trivia for Microsoft Teams:

Trivia Quizzes - 50,000+ Questions & 50+ Categories

Customizable Quizzes - Use it to educate, reiterate or introduce new teammates

Water Cooler - VirtualCoffee, peer introductions, and connection programs

Others - 'Pictionary', 'Unpopular Opinions', 'Gotcha', True or False' and more ...

Kartik Mandaville, CEO of Springworks, said, "The future of work is hybrid, which means team camaraderie is going to get harder - how well do you know the people you are working with? Trivia is here to solve that with gamification."

Upcoming features on Microsoft Teams:

VirtualCoffee matches employees randomly and suggests ice-breaker questions to prompt conversations.

Know Your Team automates personalized quizzes on employees and helps teammates discover peers with common interests.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome Springworks and its virtual team-building app Trivia to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Trivia from Springworks to help customers meet their needs faster."

Trivia also gives organizations advanced admin controls and detailed analytics that allow:

Multiple Admin Access

Custom Notifications

Smart Automations

Leaderboards

Trivia was recognised by G2 as the Leader of Fall 2022 and has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the business software reviews platform.

"Trivia is loved by BetterQA," said Sonia Stefan, Marketing Analyst & Recruiter at BetterQA. "All of us look forward to the quizzes, the banter and try to get on top of the gaming leaderboard. We have seen a boost in employee engagement since Trivia, and it's refreshing. Trivia has become a critical part of our work culture, and we wouldn't have it any other way."

About Springworks

Springworks is leading the world to the future of HR with its technology enabling Employee Engagement, Recruitment, Employee Performance Management, Rewards and Recognition, and Employee Retention with its Virtual Team Building app - Trivia, Background Verification Product - SpringVerify, and Rewards and Recognition app - EngageWith, respectively. To learn more about Springworks, visit www.springworks.in

