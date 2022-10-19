Zero Hash partners with Current to provide access to no-fee crypto trading

Comprehensive portfolio of cryptocurrencies now available to Current’s over four million members

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider, today announced it has partnered with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform, to provide access to no-fee crypto trading for its over four million members.



The integration with Zero Hash allows Current members access to buy and sell dozens of crypto assets without trading fees, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, in the Current app. Current members receive instant liquidity from their trades in their spending accounts, allowing them to buy, sell and access their funds instantly without the need to move money between accounts, wait for funds to settle or pay trading fees.

Zero Hash, the leading global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider, removes the technological and regulatory complexities of fiat–to-crypto conversion. Zero Hash provides the complete building blocks for supporting crypto trading, including liquidity, custody, and regulatory and compliance infrastructure. Zero Hash brings the deep domain expertise of powering crypto products for some of the major consumer fintech platforms worldwide.



“The latest data shows that 75% of retail investors between the ages of 21 and 42 look to the crypto sector for the greatest investment opportunities, and nearly half already own cryptocurrency holdings. Against this backdrop, we are pleased to partner with Current on their first crypto product,” said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. “We see the most agile fintechs now offering crypto to meet consumer demand and ensure their users remain sticky. Our turnkey solution for digital assets allows Current to focus on building innovative products and experiences for their customers, launching quickly and securely and with little regulatory burden.”

“At Current we have always been focused on onboarding people onto the financial system,” said Trevor Marshall, Chief Technology Officer, Current. “Now, through partnering with Zero Hash, we’re able to immediately onboard our over four million members to cryptocurrency through a trusted entity in Current. This allows Current members to be participants in these alternative networks and benefit from the value they create to improve their financial outcomes.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more.

Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

About Current

We are a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving the needs of Americans who are working to create a better future for themselves. Our mission is to enable members to change their lives by creating better financial outcomes. Leveraging the best technology, we deliver inspirational and motivational products as we all move forward in a world of increasing digitization and complexity. To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, QED Investors and EXPA.

