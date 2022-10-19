Stonebranch Provides Real-Time IT Automation for AWS Mainframe Modernization Service

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide time-based and event-based automation capabilities for AWS Mainframe Modernization service. 

“As a member of the AWS Partner Network, we’re pleased to work with AWS to provide a true IT automation solution that pairs with AWS Mainframe Modernization,” said Peter Baljet, CTO at Stonebranch. “As enterprises migrate their on-premises mainframe workloads to the cloud, they quickly discover that their legacy mainframe-centric job schedulers are simply unable to make the jump. Stonebranch helps bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud automation — and makes it easy to modernize and optimize those workloads in today’s complex IT environments.”

AWS Mainframe Modernization service is an AWS cloud-native platform to migrate, modernize, execute, and operate mainframe applications within a fully managed runtime. Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) works with AWS Mainframe Modernization to offer a high-availability, template-driven approach to shift existing mainframe batch schedules and event-based automation to re-platformed or refactored mainframe applications that run on AWS. In addition, with the UAC, enterprises may run automation in both the mainframe and on AWS simultaneously.   

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.


Scott Davis
Stonebranch
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

