TROY PEARLEY, HEAD OF DIVINE CHOCOLATE NORTH AMERICA, INDUCTED INTO THE NCSA CANDY HALL OF FAME
EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate, the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified Ethical Premium chocolate brand that is co-owned by cocoa farmers, announced today that Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager North America for Divine Chocolate USA, has been inducted into the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) Candy Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on October 15 at the NCSA’s Annual Gala at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza in Tampa, FL.
The Candy Hall of Fame is universally recognized as the highest honor an individual can receive within the confectionery industry. It is bestowed upon individuals across all disciplines who serve and support the confectionery category and have dedicated their careers to the overall betterment of the industry. Created in 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has 572 members, including the 12-person class of 2022.
After years spent driving growth for Ghirardelli and Godiva, Pearley has dedicated the last decade to building the Divine brand in North America, helping transform it from a small premium chocolate company to a serious competitor in the Ethical Premium chocolate market. He is a Board Member for Fairtrade America and sits on the Board of Trustees of the National Confectioners Association. A graduate of SUNY Brockport, Troy recently became a member of the Board of Directors of the Brockport Foundation and, on October 10, his alma mater honored him with its Outstanding Service Award. A native New Yorker, he lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two sons.
“I’m thankful to be inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame for many reasons. First, I hold my peers in this industry in high regard, so this recognition is particularly meaningful because of the group that selected me. Second, this honor is timely since I’m part of leading Divine Chocolate’s social mission to create a better world by championing the needs of cocoa farmers and cultivating ethical business practices in production. And finally, I’m extremely grateful to my mother and grandmother for the sacrifices they made to ensure my success. Keeping me on a straight path in Brooklyn during the 1980’s was a full-time job. They kept me in positive, productive environments and surrounded me with loving family members. As a result of their efforts, I was able to dream and make my dreams a reality,” said Pearley.
All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and deliciously rich Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper. Divine Chocolate is available for purchase nationwide in major retailers, groceries, and convenience stores, as well as online at divinechocolate.com. Its offerings include milk and dark chocolate snack bars, organic bars, mini bars, white chocolate bars, superfruit bars, vegan bars, crispy thins, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, milk and dark chocolate Advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate, holiday specialties, and more.
About Divine Chocolate
Divine Chocolate is the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified Ethical Premium chocolate brand that is co-owned by cocoa farmers. It has been offering delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK, the US since 2007, and in Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa and sugar, and invested in farmer-led programs designed to improve farming techniques, empower women, and support fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as a “Best for the World™: Community” by B-Corporation certifiers. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide and online at divinechocolate.com. For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps fight exploitation in the cocoa industry, please visit us at DivineChocolate.com and follow us at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.
About the NCSA
The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971, and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry. For more details about the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit www.candyhalloffame.org.
Susan Mallory
The Candy Hall of Fame is universally recognized as the highest honor an individual can receive within the confectionery industry. It is bestowed upon individuals across all disciplines who serve and support the confectionery category and have dedicated their careers to the overall betterment of the industry. Created in 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has 572 members, including the 12-person class of 2022.
After years spent driving growth for Ghirardelli and Godiva, Pearley has dedicated the last decade to building the Divine brand in North America, helping transform it from a small premium chocolate company to a serious competitor in the Ethical Premium chocolate market. He is a Board Member for Fairtrade America and sits on the Board of Trustees of the National Confectioners Association. A graduate of SUNY Brockport, Troy recently became a member of the Board of Directors of the Brockport Foundation and, on October 10, his alma mater honored him with its Outstanding Service Award. A native New Yorker, he lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two sons.
“I’m thankful to be inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame for many reasons. First, I hold my peers in this industry in high regard, so this recognition is particularly meaningful because of the group that selected me. Second, this honor is timely since I’m part of leading Divine Chocolate’s social mission to create a better world by championing the needs of cocoa farmers and cultivating ethical business practices in production. And finally, I’m extremely grateful to my mother and grandmother for the sacrifices they made to ensure my success. Keeping me on a straight path in Brooklyn during the 1980’s was a full-time job. They kept me in positive, productive environments and surrounded me with loving family members. As a result of their efforts, I was able to dream and make my dreams a reality,” said Pearley.
All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and deliciously rich Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper. Divine Chocolate is available for purchase nationwide in major retailers, groceries, and convenience stores, as well as online at divinechocolate.com. Its offerings include milk and dark chocolate snack bars, organic bars, mini bars, white chocolate bars, superfruit bars, vegan bars, crispy thins, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, milk and dark chocolate Advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate, holiday specialties, and more.
About Divine Chocolate
Divine Chocolate is the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified Ethical Premium chocolate brand that is co-owned by cocoa farmers. It has been offering delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK, the US since 2007, and in Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa and sugar, and invested in farmer-led programs designed to improve farming techniques, empower women, and support fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as a “Best for the World™: Community” by B-Corporation certifiers. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide and online at divinechocolate.com. For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps fight exploitation in the cocoa industry, please visit us at DivineChocolate.com and follow us at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.
About the NCSA
The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971, and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry. For more details about the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit www.candyhalloffame.org.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
email us here