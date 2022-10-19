Cloud Testing Tool Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

North America dominated the Cloud testing tool Market owing to adoption of cloud computing across many verticals such as Healthcare, BFSI and retail.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Testing Tool Market size is estimated to reach $19.85 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing adoption of cloud computing in various industries such as Healthcare, BFSI and Retail & E-commerce is set to drive the Cloud Testing Tool market. With the growing popularity of Cloud Computing, organizations are adopting cloud testing tools such as multi-layer testing; service-level-agreements-based testing, large scale simulation and on-demand test environment to address the unique issues of cloud infrastructure. Cloud testing tools are used as testing as a service solution in organizations to free space for servers. The increasing adoption of enterprise-grade Performance-Testing-as-a-Service with machine-learning powered Optimization provides fast and accurate services is the other factor that influences the market growth. Such factors are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

1. Large enterprises are analyzed to hold highest share in Cloud Testing Tool Market, owing to rising investment in cloud infrastructure.

2. Retail and E-commerce is the fastest growing segment in Cloud testing tool Market and is estimated to grow at around CAGR 14.18% during the forecast period, owing to emerging Omni-Channel online shopping trends.

Segmental Analysis:

Cloud Testing Tool Market Segment Analysis-By Application

Based on applications, the cloud testing tool market is segmented into small enterprises & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises are analyzed to hold highest share and grow at the highest CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing adoption of cloud computing to accommodate workers who were forced to work remotely. Moreover, investment in cloud infrastructure by large enterprises increases during the pandemic period, influencing the market growth. For instance, According to a report from Nutanix Inc, a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud computing, 63 per cent of India’s enterprises increased its investments in hybrid cloud infrastructure in 2020 to mitigate the impact of Covid19 on business operations. Large-scale enterprises are adopting cloud testing tools to accelerate their development and testing process. Such investments influence the market growth.

Cloud Testing Tool Market Segment Analysis-By End-User

Based on end-user’s segmentation, Retail & E-Commerce held the highest Cloud Testing Tool Market share of around 35.69% in the global Cloud Testing Tool market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. With the arising Omni-Channel online shopping trends, it has become necessary for retail &e-commerce sites to manage their sites without fail. Retail & E-commerce businesses is totally dependent on mobile apps, software apps as well as unified integrated systems. In Retail & E-commerce, cloud testing tools guarantee software quality, reliability, system assurance and the finest performance and capacity utilization. Testing tools also helps to check the digital applications, web services as well as APIs that operate in their websites by observing their performance continuously. Such benefits accelerate the adoption of cloud testing tools in retail & e-commerce sector.

Cloud Testing Tool Market Segment Analysis-By Geography

North America held the highest Cloud Testing Market share of around 35% in the global Cloud Testing Tool Market in 2021 and is further set to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the adoption of cloud computing across many verticals such as Healthcare, BFSI and Retail & E-Commerce. The presence of major cloud testing tool vendors such as IBM Corporation& Oracle Corporation and availability of expertise in cloud technology are the factors that can influence the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the growing trend of BYOD policy is also influencing the use of cloud testing tool solutions in the region. According to a survey conducted by Cisco Systems Inc in 2020, IT sector witnessed an increase of around 44.5% in BYOD policy adoption in the past three years in USA.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D printing powder industry are -

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Appperfect

3. IBM Corporation

4. Cloudsleuth

5. Nessus

