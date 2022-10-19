Digital Gravity Agency, #1 Web Design and Web Development Company In USA

Digital Gravity Agency Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Gravity Agency is an established and well-known website design agency based in UAE for a decade now. The company’s founders proudly announce their entry into the multi-ethnical USA market.

Digital Gravity Agency operates in the USA under the same administration as digital gravity UAE. With a team of professionals, the company helps businesses step up their game by offering them web solutions, including website development, UI/UX Design, mobile app development, etc.

Having worked with big brands like Belgravia, CryptoSauk, Emaar, Better homes, and Suzuki, Digital Gravity Agency is among the top website development services providers.

Today the digital presence decides the success or failure of a brand. Nearly every business has a website, and social media accounts, which means simply being present on these platforms isn't enough.

Brands should have a proper strategy for marketing themselves and advertising their products on digital platforms. Digital Gravity Agency has helped a diverse clientele to do just that.

From its first day, the company has been aiming to help businesses stuck in a rut and don't see how they can climb the hurdles to digital marketing success.

Core Services

Digital Gravity Agency is a full-service agency that helps businesses gain new heights of success with their cutting-edge web solutions. Here are some of their services:

1- Web Development

They offer user-centric and mobile-friendly web development solutions to brands. Their web development services include WordPress development, Joomla development, ASP.NET development, PHP development, and Enterprise development.

2- Mobile App Development

Digital gravity provides a complete cycle of mobile app services, including development, design, integration, and management. They use Java, Swift, Android UI, Cordova, Kotlin, Objective-C, and Ionic Jetpack Tools. Compose as the front-end technology stack.

3- Branding & Communication

Their passionate brand managers ensure a business’s name becomes a renowned brand name. Their branding & communication services include corporate identity, packaging design, business card design, and company profile brochures.

4- Logo Design

Your logo is your company’s face for people and builds trust by showing your professionalism. The design team at Digital Gravity creates a new logo from scratch in line with the brand voice and requirements of the client to create something that customers won't forget.

5- UI/UX Design

They create immersive and intuitive UI/UX Designs for mobile and web apps. Their team is composed of highly qualified and talented designers who create thoughtful website designs for brands in the USA.

6- E-commerce Development

Digital gravity agency build functional and visually appealing e-commerce websites for companies worldwide. They have expertise in building tailored Magento and Shopify e-commerce websites for businesses worldwide.

7- Digital Marketing

Their team builds innovative, customized, and multi-channel digital marketing campaigns for many small and big companies all over the USA.

The company provides several digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, CRO, social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and social media optimization.