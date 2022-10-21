Stakich Inc. Introduces All-Natural Bee Pollen Products For Individuals Looking to Implement a Healthy Lifestyle
TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stakich Inc., a Troy, Michigan-based family-owned company that provides all-natural bee hive products and supplements, introduces an array of 100% pure and all-natural bee pollen products. These items are excellent for those leading an on-the-go lifestyle and athletes and can be added to your daily diet, from smoothies, toast, yogurt, salads, and more. Those looking for Bee Pollen Granules can also check out Stakich.
Stakich's bee pollen products are an excellent way for individuals to start the day, enhance their diet, and begin a healthy lifestyle. Stakich has a wide range of bee pollen items, allowing people to choose products that best suit them. Some of the products customers can find include:
The Bee Pollen Granules, which they can sprinkle onto everyday foods, and the product is also gluten-free, making the item safe for people who are gluten sensitive.
The Spanish Bee Pollen is a product that has never been heated or dried and has a slightly sweeter taste than the regular Bee Pollen Granules. People can add it to smoothies, cereals, yogurts, or any of their favorite everyday foods.
The Bee Pollen Powder is a 100% pure and all-natural powder supplement that has been finely ground and can be added to water or drinks; The Royal Jelly Bee Pollen Propolis capsules, 500 mg easy-to-swallow capsules, are a three-in-one punch of premium nutrition from the beehive. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, enzymes, and fats. Also, it has significant quantities of natural antibiotics; and The Raw Honey, enriched with Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen, and Propolis, is rich in flavor. It is 100% all-natural, unprocessed, and unfiltered, and it is as nutritious as it is tasty.
Other products Stakich offers are beeswax, ginseng, herbal extracts, propolis, and royal jelly. For those looking to start a healthy and active lifestyle and incorporate a healthy diet, Stakich can be a go-to store for them.
"Our mission from the beginning is to make our pure, premium products an everyday part of your healthy lifestyle. With over 95 years of experience and knowledge in this field, our family is proud to share with everyone only the best quality beehive products and nutritional supplements that nature has to offer," the company's rep stated.
About Stakich Inc.
Stakich Inc. is a family-owned company that has been serving healthy bee products to customers since 1925. Its mission is to only provide the finest natural ingredients in everything it offers and cultivate a unique relationship with its consumers.
