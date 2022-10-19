Global Hand Dryer Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Trends, Share, Statistics, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hand dryer market size was US$ 1,014.4 million in 2021. The global hand dryer market is expected to grow to US$ 2,928 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hand-dryer-market
A hand dryer is used to blow air to dry wet hands. These electric machines are the faster, more economical, and more hygienic solution in comparison to paper towels.
The rising demand for environment-friendly devices, combined with the growing range of construction activities, is paving the path for the global hand dryer market during the study period. It is owing to the fact that hand dryers are now considered an essential part of cleanliness and reduce the need for paper towels and other products. Moreover, they are considered hygienic as the growing evolution has now brought up touchless hand dryers for the safety of the users.
Paper towels can lead to additional garbage as they are often left on the floors and sinks, which boosts the germ or infection spread. Automatic hand dryers are gaining significant popularity, owing to the rising demand in schools, colleges, and workplaces. It is due to the fact that hand dryers cut down waste disposal expenses, limit carbon emissions, and save energy. On the contrary, the high cost of hand dryers may complicate the market growth.
Hands-in the dryer, based on product type, are leading with the highest share in the global hand dryer market
The hands-in dryer product segment is leading with the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance even in the coming years during the study period. This is owing to the fact that the installation of the hand-in dryer is growing in restaurants, hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, and hotels due to its high drying efficiency, effective bacteria eradication, and effective prevention of cross-contamination.
Jet hand dryers to hold dominance in the global hand dryer market
On the basis of the drying mechanism, the jet hand dryer segment is leading in the global hand dryer market. It is owing to the fact that jet hand dryers provide more effective results in much less time. Further, jet hand dryers are inexpensive, which increases their adoption in public restrooms, schools, shopping malls, and educational institutions. Further, growing consumer income and rising knowledge about the advantages of jet hand dryers are driving the growth of the segment in the hand dryer market.
Automatic hand dryers, based on automation, will grow at the highest CAGR
Automatic hand dryers, based on automation, will grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the rising trend of fully automatic devices that do not need human interaction. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly highlighted the need for touchless devices to cater to the hygienic needs of users. Therefore, the automatic hand dryer segment will register a significant uptick in the growth curve.
Wall-mounted hand dryers, based on mounting technique, will dominate the hand dryer market
Based on mounting technique, wall-mounted hand dryers hold the largest share of the hand dryer market due to the fact that they occupy less space and are environmentally beneficial. Further, they maintain a clean environment in the restrooms, which will contribute to the growth of the wall-mounted hand dryer market.
The hospitality industry, based on end-users, is leading with the highest share
In 2021, the hospitality industry, based on end-users, held the highest market share. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising expansion of the hospitality industry and the growing focus of hotels and restaurants on maintaining the best infrastructure to attract guests. Additionally, the rising number of restaurants, bars, and hotels will be opportunities for the hand dryer industry. Further, the growing emphasis of industry players on lowering operational costs and developing environmentally friendly devices will present potential prospects for market growth.
Europe is leading in the global hand dryer market
Europe is leading with the highest share in the global hand dryer market because of the reasons like increasing adoption of environment-friendly, cost-effective, and hassle-free gadgets. The Asia-Pacific hand-dryers market will also record the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the growing hospitality industry and improving infrastructure in China, India, and Thailand.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic brought ample growth opportunities for the hand-dryers market, owing to the significant rise in the contribution of industry players. Further, the demand for touchless solutions increased due to the rise in emphasis on hygiene. Industries started adopting the best technology in order to prevent the risk of infection spread, which brought potential prospects for market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Bradley Corporation is known for its excellent range of washroom accessories specifically designed for corporate and residential spaces. It also caters to the needs of commercial plumbing fixtures. Products included in the product portfolio are lavatories, showers, faucets, wash fountains, thermostatic mixing valves, toilet partitions, and security fixtures.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/hand-dryer-market
Dyson Technology India Private Limited, a subsidiary of a foreign company, is known for designing and manufacturing the best-class household appliances like hair dryers, heaters, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, bladeless fans, hair dryers, lights, etc.
American Dryer, LLC deals in the laundry dryer sector. The firm design and manufacture a vast range of laundry dryers and operates in nearly 90 countries worldwide.
Bobrick, which manufactures washroom accessories, cubicles, and toilet partition systems, is widely known for its expertise in hand dryers, mirrors, paper towel dispensers, sanitary napkins, etc.
Toto Ltd. is catering to the demand for washlet and derivative products since 1917. The firm's product portfolio includes a wide variety of plumbing, kitchen, and bathroom product units.
Segmentation Overview of the Global Hand Dryer Market
Following are the different segments of the Global Hand Dryer Market
By Product:
Hands-in Dryer
Hands-under Dryers
Blade
Jet
High-speed
By Drying Mechanism:
Hot Hand Dryer
Jet Hand Dryer
Hybrid
By Automation segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:
Automatic
Manual
By Mounting Technique segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:
Surface Mounted
Wall Mounted
By End User segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:
Healthcare
Hospitality
Hotels & Restaurants
Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)
Others
Commercial Spaces
Industrial
Offices
Airports
Educational Enterprises
Government Spaces
Others
By Region segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/hand-dryer-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn