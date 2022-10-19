Global Compression Therapy Market Growth Trajectory

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the compression therapy market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2020 to $3.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The compression therapy market size is expected to reach $4.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rise in the geriatric population is contributing to the growth of the compression therapy global market.

Key Trends In The Compression Therapy Market

Players in the compression therapy global market are increasingly focusing on the launching of new compression therapy systems.

Overview Of The Compression Therapy Market

The compression therapy global market consists of sales of compression therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of compression therapy products. Compression therapy is the application of elastic or inelastic wraps or garments that exert sustained external pressure over the lower extremities to relieve venous congestion, thereby reducing oedema and promoting the return of venous blood to the heart.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes

By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Others

By Geography: The compression therapy global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M Health Care, ArjoHuntleigh, BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG, Tactile Medical, DJO Global Inc., ConvaTec Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Julius Zorn GmbH, Bio Compression Systems Inc, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Covidien plc, Sanyleg S.r.l., Cardinal Health Inc., and Thuasne SA.

