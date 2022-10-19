TazoFarms' Ganjika Introduces "Delta- 8 Moon Rocks" For Individuals Looking For Hemp Flower with Some Strength
EINPresswire.com/ -- TazoFarms' Ganjika, a Texas-based brand offering beneficial and high-quality hemp-based THC products, adds another excellent item to its collection, the Delta- 8 Moonrocks. This D8 hemp flower derives from the company's indoor hydroponic farm that grows the most potent cannabis plants in a controlled environment and does not need pesticides, herbicides, or unwanted chemical fertilizers. Those looking to get the most from smoking grass can check out Tazo's Delta 8 Moonrocks.
Ganjika's Delta- 8 Moonrock comes from Tazo's farm D8 hemp flower, cultivated with much thought and effort, ensuring the customers get the most from the product. The D8 hemp flower is raised in hydroponic systems, free from pesticides, herbicides, or unwanted chemical fertilizers. It is 100% natural, non-GMO, hand-trimmed, and slow-cured. It is earth-friendly, saving water and soil resources. It also comes in various flavors and strains and is third-party tested and certified.
Grown indoors in a controlled environment and infused with delta 8 to create a potent yet safe product, the company's premium hemp flower could deliver some beneficial effects. They include reducing muscle pain and soreness, promoting better sleep at night, relieving headaches, and providing a sense of confidence.
"We at TazoFarms strive to provide the highest-quality hemp flower to help our buyers benefit most from our products. We grow the hemp plant in our indoor hydroponic systems, free of insects and unwanted chemicals. We offer various flavors of D8 hemp flower, so you will always find something you will like," the company's rep stated.
Besides hemp flowers, the company offers various other products, such as gummies and THC-infused beverages. Customers can visit the company's website for CBG Moonrocks and other THC-infused items.
THC Disclaimers and Warnings:
Consult your physician before using any THC items. THC products are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any conditions. Do not use THC products if pregnant, nursing, or diagnosed with health conditions. Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase. Although rare, THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure. If you have any issues related to the effects mentioned above, do not take THC unless approved by your doctor or physician.
Do not work on heavy machinery or drive while under the influence of cannabis or hemp products! And, Do Not Mix THC and driving!
FDA DISCLAIMER:
The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding THC products, and the efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not a substitute or alternative to health care practitioners' information. Before using any product, please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
About TazoFarms
TazoFarms is a Texas-based company that introduces Ganjika, a brand that offers several kinds of highest-quality hemp-based THC products that can benefit users in several ways.
Media Contact:
TazoFarms
+1 (855) 444-8296
contact@tazofarms.com
