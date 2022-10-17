UZBEKISTAN, October 17 - In cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC International Development Fund, the UN Development Program launched the project "Sustainable Rural Development".

The project “Sustainable Rural Development” was launched in order to improve the quality of the basic infrastructure of the rural population in the regions and improve the quality of services providing hayetyal activities in the villages covered by the project, in particular, the construction of roads, transport infrastructure, engineering and communication networks, as well as the development of preschool educational institutions, schools.

On October 18, the Hilton Hotel in Tashkent hosted the “opening ceremony” of the project, organized with the participation of the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC International Development Fund, the UN Development Program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, the Islamic Development Bank, the UN Development Program, regional and district administrations, civil society, non-governmental and non-profit organizations, ministries and departments, as well as international financial institutions and donors carrying out their activities in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The project aimed at the construction of social facilities and infrastructure, their reconstruction and repair is being implemented in 170 self-government bodies of local communities-makhalla (40 central and 130 adjacent makhallas) 20 districts of the Republic of Karakalpakstan (46 makhalla), Bukhara (41 makhalla), Navoi (34 makhalla) and Khorezm (49 makhalla) regions.

During the event, it was emphasized that the goal of the project “Sustainable Rural Development” is the implementation of the idea put forward by our President “For Human Dignity" in all spheres and directions of our country and society, it was emphasized that the project will serve the construction of drinking water supply facilities, power supply, road transport infrastructure, social facilities in rural and mahalla settlements and integrated development of territories, which is one of the advantages of the project is that it was developed after visiting the field and studying the needs of the population.

For example, within the framework of the project, projects were formed for the construction of a bridge over the railway passing through the territory in the Pakhtachi mahalla with a population of 10 thousand people in the Turtkul district of Karakalpakstan, the construction of a small recreation park in the Dustlik mahalla of the Takhiatash district, the reconstruction of the irrigation system in the Talalen mahalla with a population 7 thousand people in the Bukhara district of the Bukhara region.

Within the framework of the project, the United Nations Development Program was appointed as a partner of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction to support activities related to sustainable infrastructure management during the project period, in particular to train representatives of local architecture design institutes and regional construction departments, as well as for implementation of innovative IT solutions from a gender perspective and digital transformation in the construction sector and building the capacity of architectural design and others.

Also, UNDP and the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction work closely together to address a number of issues, such as accelerating economic growth and in the field of education, health, social protection and employment, climate change and environmental protection, within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals through providing comprehensive assistance to eradicate poverty in the field of "Creation of sustainable infrastructure, development of inclusive and sustainable industrialization and innovation."

Currently, with the assistance of UNDP, social mobilization activities have been completed in 42 experimental gatherings of makhalla citizens, lists of households have been formed, and 170 primary and relevant subprojects have been selected. At the same time, by the end of this year it is planned to identify 66 and in the first half of 2023, 62 primary relevant sub-projects.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan