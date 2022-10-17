Submit Release
The first meeting of the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence under the Ministry of Innovative Development has started its work

UZBEKISTAN, October 17 - The first meeting of the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence under the Ministry of Innovative Development has started its work

On October 18, 2022, as part of the international innovative ideas week "InnoWeek.uz-2022," an official ceremony and meeting were held to establish the first composition of the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence under the Republic of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Innovative Development. On the first day of the event, there were speeches on different aspects of AI development, top industry experts were introduced, and Council representatives were welcomed.

The event was opened by the Honorary Chairman of the Council meeting, Minister of Innovative Development Ibrahim Abdurahmanov. International partners of the universities of the United Arab Emirates, Iran, China, and India, as well as experts from the USA, EU countries, Russia, and Tajikistan were invited to the event. At the end of the day, the members of the advisory council signed the documents granting access to it.

On the second day of the meeting, on October 19, will be considered the program of the Council on specific tasks, initiatives, and scientific-practical, innovative, and educational projects for the development of artificial intelligence in the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022-2024 . The composition and work program of the Council will be published on the website of the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The advisory council on artificial intelligence was established under the Ministry of Innovative Development in August of this year, and the main purpose of the structure of the council is to form a community of experts on artificial intelligence and create  conditions for the development of public perception of this field. The main tasks of the Council include supporting all areas  related to artificial intelligence in the Republic of Uzbekistan, developing individual projects, launching promising initiatives, and using artificial intelligence in a way that is consistent with human values.

Source: Ministry of innovational development of the Republic Uzbekistan

