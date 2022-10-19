Clostridium Vaccine Market Share Worth US$653.6 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clostridium Vaccine Market Size is estimated to reach $653.6 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The genus Clostridium is composed of a large spectrum of Gram-positive, mesophilic and anaerobic species. It is found in the soil and intestines of humans and animals. Vaccination plays a key role in the protection of animals against clostridial diseases. The vaccinations are widely utilized for a variety of species, including chicken, swine, ovine, bovine, caprine and other animals. Animals are regularly immunized to protect them from clostridial infections. To treat clostridial illnesses, a variety of vaccinations, including single and combination vaccines, are available. Toxoids, bacterins, or combinations of bacterins and toxoids make up the combination vaccines.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing awareness about clostridium infection in animal health and commercial livestock and poultry production fueling the growth of the Clostridium Vaccine Market Size.

The Clostridium Vaccine Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing prevalence of clostridium-related disease and chances of zoonotic transmission from animal to human.

However, the high storage cost of vaccines may limit the growth of the Clostridium Vaccine Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Clostridium Vaccine Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Clostridium Vaccine Market Segment Analysis - By Animal Type: Clostridium Vaccine Market based on animal type can be further segmented into Bovine, Ovine, Caprine, Swine and Poultry. The Swine segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the growing demand for pork and the high possibility of swine getting infected with clostridium.

However, the Poultry segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the high risk of clostridium infections and the rate of infection in poultry. Infections with Clostridium perfringens in poultry can appear as subclinical infections or as acute clinical infections. The acute form of the illness increases broiler flock mortality, which can result in large losses of up to 1% per day and fatality rates as high as 50%.

Clostridium Vaccine Market Segment Analysis - By Disease: Clostridium Vaccine Market based on the disease can be further segmented into Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis and Canine Distemper. The Swine Pneumonia segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The swine are mostly susceptible to infectious disease and most susceptible to swine fever & swine pneumonia as it is highly contagious.

However, Avian Influenza is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Avian influenza commonly known as bird flu is consist large family of influenza viruses that affect humans and birds and mostly seen in birds. In July 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported 40.09 M birds in 36 U.S. states to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Clostridium Vaccine Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Clostridium Vaccine Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing demand for meat and meat products and the low availability of land to manage livestock and birds. Also, high awareness about zoonotic disease surges demands for biodefence vaccines.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the clostridium vaccine industry are -

1. Bayer AG

2. Bimeda Inc.

3. C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG

4. Ceva

5. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

