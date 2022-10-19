Saving Grace CBD Launches New THC-Free Wellness Bundle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saving Grace CBD, a company that manufactures THC-free, non-psychoactive CBD products, has recently launched their new CBD Wellness Bundle which consists of their Wellness Formula, Relief Rub, and CBN Sleep Formula. The Saving Grace THC-Free CBD Wellness Bundle offers an excellent deal that saves money for products formulated to deliver all day cannabinoid based wellness.
Made of hemp extract free of any additive or impurity, Saving Grace’s THC_Free Wellness Formula has the same great benefits as our Full Spectrum Wellness formula but without the presence of THC. The THC-Free Wellness was formulated to help relieve conditions such as anxiety, arthritis, depression, and inflammation and improve overall well-being.
One of the strongest CBD topicals on the market, the Relief Rub is formulated to relieve sore muscles, aches, and pains in the body. It is made of 100% whole-plant hemp extracted cannabinoids, and packs 1,000mg of full spectrum CBD. The Relief Rub has a variety of applications including post-surgery care, sore muscles, post-workout recovery, sore joints, inflammation, bug bites, bruises and scrapes, and scar management.
The Wellness Bundle CBD offers these three products at a heavily discounted price as a combo.
Saving Grace’s THC-Free CBN Sleep Formula is formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, but without the presence of THC. Made with broad spectrum CBD, so you still receive the benefits of other minor cannabinoids to provide “the entourage effect”.The Sleep Formula promotes deep relaxation, helps regulate sleep cycles.
Saving Grace provides Certificate of Analysis (COA) for all its CBD products to ensure that customers receive what they pay for. These certificates validate the potency and the quality of the products, and ensure that their raw CO2 extract has been tested for pesticides, microbials, heavy metals, and residual solvents.
During the launch, the company’s director said, “At Saving Grace, we truly care about your well-being. We take pride in having the most knowledgeable and helpful team in the industry. Research being performed worldwide has shown that supplementing your diet with Cannabidiol-rich (CBD) hemp oil extracts can help to ease a wide range of pains and ailments. We try to make our full-spectrum CBD rich hemp oil as accessible and affordable as possible, without compromising our high-quality standards. We maintain strict quality control through unbiased, third-party testing, verifying potency, and testing for the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbial.
About Saving Grace CBD: Saving Grace CBD is a Longmont base company that specializes in the production of THC-free, non-psychoactive CBD products. It has a wide variety of CBD products for pain relief and wellness.
