Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,900 in the last 365 days.

Global Fintech Corestrat Labs Rebrands to Corestrat; Announces New Website and Logo

Powering Dynamic Decisioning Platforms & Advanced Analytics

Corestrat Labs has unveiled a new name, logo, and updated website release as part of its recent rebranding initiative.

LONDON, CORNHIL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corestrat Labs, a leading decision analytics and smart platform enterprise announced today that it has completed its rebranding to Corestrat with the launch of a new website. The company’s rebranding effort comes as a response to its accelerated growth over the last few years and the renewal of its corporate vision.

The new Corestrat brand identity represents the firm’s renewed sense of purpose and energy. With a clear goal of making digital transformation and smarter data analytics accessible to all, Corestrat is focused on investing in AI-powered innovation as it builds up a data science and machine learning team in India and Singapore.

At the heart of this rebranding initiative is a change of the company name to Corestrat – a new unified brand that encompasses the company’s business advisory and data-driven smart platform solutions. The initiative also includes an update to the corporate logo, which subtly captures connectedness, while its 3D design reflects innovation and evolution with the future.

The rebrand comes at an important time as the company leverages its unique data analytics and risk management platform solutions to enable faster client adoption of next-generation technology and continued global expansion. As Corestrat looks ahead, the team believes that a strong parent brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the principles and objectives of the enterprise.

“The Corestrat rebranding is a major milestone for us as it presents an opportunity for the company to bring a fresh- and forward-looking approach in a rapidly evolving global environment,” says Kartik Ramachandran, the CEO and founder of Corestrat, adding “It brings immense joy to me and co-founder Joe Petillon to look back at the exciting journey that has brought us here. I can confidently say that our team is looking forward to partnering with our customers in this new chapter, pioneering technologies that enable smarter data-driven decision making and cost savings for companies embracing digital transformation.”


The new branding is rolling out across the globe and includes a newly launched website. The new website will serve as a valuable resource to help people understand our business, solutions, culture, and commitment to our customers.

About Corestrat

Corestrat is a data analytics firm that offers industry-leading business advisory as well as financial and credit risk management smart platforms to help companies of all sizes transform digitally. Corestrat’s data-driven smart automation platforms translate sophisticated data into simple, actionable insights to help meet the clients’ business objectives. Using AI and deep learning models, Corestrat develops decision science models and predictive analytics to enable dynamic decision-making.
You can follow Corestrat by clicking here.

Team Corestrat
Corestrat
hello@corestrat.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Fintech Corestrat Labs Rebrands to Corestrat; Announces New Website and Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.