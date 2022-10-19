Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,897 in the last 365 days.

Green Asset Capital launches $1billion funds in Bitcoin & ETH to invest in FinTech, crypto, blockchain, web3, metaverse

Green Asset Capital

Creating the largest sustainable, multiplanetary web3 ecosystem that will revolutionize the way we manage our daily life on Earth, Mars or any other planet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Asset Capital is a global digital assets investment group with 40,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and 200,000 Ethereum (ETH) under management totalling over 1 billion USD at today’s exchange rates.

Today, they are launching four investment funds focused on sustainable, early- and growth-stage investments within the FinTech, crypto, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, web3, Metaverse verticals.

Our newly active funds are focused on different types and stages of investments, as follows:

○ 'GA Early One' - for seed to series A investment rounds, ticket size range 500k-10m USD;

○ 'GA Growth One' - for series A+ investment rounds, ticket size range 10m-50m USD;

○ 'GA Ventures One' - for venture building, up to 10m USD per venture;

○ 'GA Leverage One' - for company acquisitions, up to 100m USD per deal.

Green Asset Capital has been founded exclusively by a group of serial FinTech and crypto entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the technology sector, and our goal is to create the largest sustainable, web3 ecosystem on Earth and beyond our planet, that will revolutionize the way we manage our daily life and interact with each other, whether we live on Earth, Mars or any other planet.

"We truly believe that our species faces a pivotal moment in human history, and we are set to become a multiplanetary species in the near future, therefore, we are taking the necessary steps to evolve the way we manage the daily activities related to financial services, government, retail, healthcare, real estate, mobility, IoT, supply chain, logistics, and making them suitable for the upcoming future in an interconnected, sustainable multiplanetary world."

Early- and growth stage companies are able to submit their applications for ‘GA Early One’ and ‘GA Growth One’ funds, on our website, capital.ga.

For press inquiries, please reach out to Mrs. Diana Peter, Head of Communications at Green Asset Capital: diana.peter@capital.ga

Green Asset Capital | For an interconnected, sustainable multiplanetary world.

Diana Peter
Green Asset Capital
diana.peter@capital.ga

You just read:

Green Asset Capital launches $1billion funds in Bitcoin & ETH to invest in FinTech, crypto, blockchain, web3, metaverse

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.