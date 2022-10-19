Green Asset Capital launches $1billion funds in Bitcoin & ETH to invest in FinTech, crypto, blockchain, web3, metaverse

Green Asset Capital

Creating the largest sustainable, multiplanetary web3 ecosystem that will revolutionize the way we manage our daily life on Earth, Mars or any other planet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Asset Capital is a global digital assets investment group with 40,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and 200,000 Ethereum (ETH) under management totalling over 1 billion USD at today’s exchange rates.

Today, they are launching four investment funds focused on sustainable, early- and growth-stage investments within the FinTech, crypto, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, web3, Metaverse verticals.

Our newly active funds are focused on different types and stages of investments, as follows:

○ 'GA Early One' - for seed to series A investment rounds, ticket size range 500k-10m USD;

○ 'GA Growth One' - for series A+ investment rounds, ticket size range 10m-50m USD;

○ 'GA Ventures One' - for venture building, up to 10m USD per venture;

○ 'GA Leverage One' - for company acquisitions, up to 100m USD per deal.

Green Asset Capital has been founded exclusively by a group of serial FinTech and crypto entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the technology sector, and our goal is to create the largest sustainable, web3 ecosystem on Earth and beyond our planet, that will revolutionize the way we manage our daily life and interact with each other, whether we live on Earth, Mars or any other planet.

"We truly believe that our species faces a pivotal moment in human history, and we are set to become a multiplanetary species in the near future, therefore, we are taking the necessary steps to evolve the way we manage the daily activities related to financial services, government, retail, healthcare, real estate, mobility, IoT, supply chain, logistics, and making them suitable for the upcoming future in an interconnected, sustainable multiplanetary world."

Early- and growth stage companies are able to submit their applications for ‘GA Early One’ and ‘GA Growth One’ funds, on our website, capital.ga.

