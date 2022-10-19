New York's Private Chef, Yllan Laloum, Extends His Catering Service to Serve Customers at their Homes
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading private chefs in New York, Yllan Laloum, who caters to intimate weddings, corporate events, and all kinds of parties in the Tri-State area, now extends his service and serves clients at their homes. Homeowners can hire the best private chef in New York, Chef Yllan, for get-togethers, birthdays, graduation day celebrations, and more.
Chef Yllan and his team are ready to give the party hosts and guests an incredible culinary experience they will never forget. Homeowners can choose the food and drinks they want for the party while the chef and his team can help achieve them. They can avoid the chaos that comes with preparing food on their own and serving them to guests. Instead, they can spend quality time with their guests and have fun with them. Chef Yllan also has a trusted team of waiters, waitresses, bartenders, sommeliers, and a clean-up crew to ensure his client's party is seamless and stress-free.
What makes Chef Yllan and his service stand out is the Michelin-star quality food he provides his clients. Catering services with Michelin Stars set the standard for ranking the finest in the restaurant industry and the culinary world. Chef Yllan is a Michelin Starred Chef, which is the highest honor. So homeowners looking for the best private chef at home can contact Chef Yllan.
"As a Chef, I want my clients to enjoy the wide range of food and drinks I create and serve. My goal is to enhance their experience and help them make a good impression in front of their guests or clients by serving delicious, quality food and drinks," Chef Yllan stated.
Chef Yllan (Elan) Laloum is a classically trained Parisian private chef living in New York. The Michelin-starred chef graduated from Ferrandi, Europe's leading culinary institute, with a Certificate of Professional Aptitude (CAP). He has worked with celebrity chefs; Daniel Boulud, Eric kayser, Emeril Lagasse, and Didier Oudil, to name a few. Before starting his own private catering service, Chef Yllan worked for twenty years in the acclaimed kitchens of Le Bernadin, Daniel Boulud's DBDG Bistro, Pardon my French, Le Charlot, and Le Dauphin.
Private Chef NY is a leading private chef service founded by Chef Yllan Laloum. The service aims to offer the best catering service to clients by providing Michelin-star quality meals. The company serves people in the Tristate area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island.
