iXsystems Opens New Technology Campus as Demand for TrueNAS Storage Accelerates
Maryville, Tennessee Facility to Serve as Home for TrueNAS Research and Development, Support, and Other FunctionsMARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced the company’s 20th anniversary with the opening of its TrueNAS Innovation Center located at 333 E. Broadway Ave in downtown Maryville, Tennessee. Celebrating with an official ribbon-cutting at the facility at 11:30 am Eastern time, company executives will be joined by several regional dignitaries, including Drew Miles, City of Maryville Councilman, and Bryan Daniels, President and CEO of Blount Partnership.
The TrueNAS Innovation Center is the largest commercial office building in downtown Maryville and will host elements of all business functions. It features a state-of-the-art data center to advance research, development, testing, certification, and support of TrueNAS software and TrueNAS Enterprise storage systems. iXsystems grew TrueNAS revenues 70% year-over-year in 2021 and has continued to grow revenue and invest in new employees in 2022.
“Beginning with 3 employees in Silicon Valley 20 years ago, and 3 employees in our first Maryville office in 2016, iXsystems has now grown beyond 200 passionate employees around the world to serve TrueNAS users and customers,” said Michael Lauth, CEO, iXsystems. “We chose eastern Tennessee to invest in continued growth, and look forward to our larger role as an employer of choice in the region.”
The promise of True Data Freedom made possible by TrueNAS Open Source software has driven more organizations to choose TrueNAS for their demanding storage needs.
New TrueNAS R50 Platform Delivers High Capacity and Enhanced Serviceability
iXsystems has also launched the next generation of its TrueNAS R50 Unified Storage Appliances. The R50 Gen3 has been improved with a modular architecture enabling easy system controller upgrades or replacements. The new TrueNAS R50 strengthens the R-Series product line and complements the M-Series with its built-in High Availability.
Ideal for the most data-intensive IT environments, TrueNAS R50 systems can now grow to over 1 Petabyte of hard drive capacity and up to 60TB of NVMe flash in only 4U of rack space. With expansion shelves, a system can expand to up to 5 Petabytes of hybrid storage capacity with 100GbE networking. TrueNAS SCALE clustering and enclosure management are available for scale-out customers, and migration from scale-up is also available.
“Interest in Open Source Storage continues to accelerate, and our new R50 model improves our TrueNAS appliance portfolio that already spans from small offices to the largest data centers under one unified software experience,” said Brett Davis, EVP, iXsystems. “The iX team is energized by our latest investments which will fuel the delivery of new products and grow our support functions to continue to build on the already excellent experiences our customers report.”
Learn more about iXsystems - https://www.ixsystems.com/history/
Learn more about TrueNAS Enterprise R50 - https://www.truenas.com/blog/the-modular-truenas-r50-stores-a-petabyte
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS has laid the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can access the benefits of true Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.
