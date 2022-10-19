Urgent Report "The Future Of Humanity" Goes Viral After Rotary Club International Approved It For Public View

Urgent Online Report "THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY" Rotary / Rotaract Club members ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA MS, Geologist and geophysicist Prepared exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs “Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity” - Upcoming Global Forum

For ten years we lived with this information. From this day on, you will know about this fact. It will change your whole life. You can't turn your back on it or forget about it.” — Urgent Online Report THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- People have the right to know how much time is left for humanity. Rotaract Club of Atlanta Metro hosted an exclusive report presentation on “The Future of Humanity.” to all Rotary Clubs in the world in ​​14 languages of simultaneous interpreting. This historic report was made public right after the exclusive online presentation because the information was crucial for every citizen of the planet.This is a crucial presentation on overcoming climate catastrophes, uniting, and saving human lives worldwide.Website of the report "The Future of Humanity" for Rotary International in 14 languages: https://futureofhumanity.report/en Topics of the report included:---> The progress of climate disasters for the next 10 years, is based on an analytical forecast.---> Factors currently unknown to the public.---> Influence of climatic factors on geopolitics and the world business environment.---> Forecast of the development of events.---> A specific plan and a solution for overcoming the global economic and climate crises.---> It concerns not only business leaders but humanity as a whole.Members of Rotary/Rotaract Clubs are responsible for addressing the world's most persistent issues. Together, they see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision and the pivotal moment begins with each of us.This report is a crucial step toward making much-needed decisions. In this report, you will learn exactly what awaits the world in the near future. This information is important not just for you as a socially responsible person, but for everyone.Rotary/Rotaract Club members had exclusive access to this information, and now the report has been made public and is going viral.People do not know how much time is left for humanity. There is something you should know about too. It's time to find out what will happen in 2036

