Winners Announced for The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien
AgTools & FA Bio are the winners of the Challenge! Nutrien invests USD $250,000 in each of these ag tech innovators that are advancing D&I in agriculture.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radicle Growth, a company-building platform investing in early-stage agriculture and food technologies, and Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, are thrilled to announce that AgTools and FA Bio are the winners of the Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien, securing a USD $250,000 investment each.
Nutrien partnered with Radicle Growth to provide a platform for innovative and inclusive entrepreneurs who are creating a more sustainable food and ag industry. The impressive applicant pool, with over 130 entrepreneurs from 40 countries, speaks to the impact diverse leaders and disruptive technologies are having on the industry.
Since 2019, Radicle Growth has partnered with global ag industry leaders who are spearheading technological innovation and advancement. Initiated by Nutrien, this is the first year that the Radicle Challenge has centered on diversity and inclusion.
“Building on the success of past Radicle Challenges, and layering in Nutrien’s desire to focus on diversity and inclusion, we have magnified the reach and impact of our combined efforts to transform our food system,” says Kirk Haney, Managing Partner at Radicle Growth. “The mission of these challenges is to find and fund the most innovative entrepreneurs and technologies that are essential to systems-level change, both for the environment and society.”
AgTools has developed a SaaS-based data platform for commodities to provide volume and price insights to a broad array of customers including growers, shippers, traders and buyers.
"Winning this competition is the culmination of a long road of trying to explain the complexity of the world markets impacting any local farmer and how they have to manage their farm beyond the obvious. Focusing on increasing yield and lowering costs is only a percentage of farming good practices. Knowing the global variables impacting their commodity is crucial for their longevity. Truly rewarding," says Martha Montoya, CEO at AgTools.
FA Bio’s patented technology, SporSenZ, mimics root compounds and can capture active and dominant microbes directly from the soil, turning years of discovery into months.
"FA Bio is incredibly proud to have been announced as a winner of The Radicle Inclusion Challenge presented by Nutrien. Competing against some inspirational businesses in front of leading industry experts was a great experience. Receiving the investment and access to Radicle’s company-building platform will help FA Bio scale up our discovery projects to discover sustainable alternatives to agrochemicals", says Angela de Manzanos Guinot, CEO at FA Bio.
In addition to funding, Radicle and Nutrien will provide AgTools and FA Bio with access to deep industry expertise and a global network of executives who will serve as strategy partners and mentors, helping to accelerate their pathway to success.
Nutrien is driving innovation and inclusion in agriculture, an industry that continues to face challenges surrounding equality for women and underrepresented communities.
“We are grateful to Radicle for engaging with us on our idea for a unique Challenge, focused on inclusion,” says Candace Laing, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Nutrien. “The result of which is this incredible group of diverse founders who are advancing the sustainable food value chain and making sure diversity is at the forefront of their work. Supporting this Challenge is one tangible way we are honoring our commitment to tapping into the full potential of diversity within Nutrien and across our value chain, which is essential for us to lead the next wave of agriculture evolution.”
Four finalists pitched their businesses to judges and attendees at the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines Iowa, a major hub of North American agriculture production. While two winners were selected to secure funding, all finalists will benefit from exposure to Radicle Growth and Nutrien senior leadership.
To stay informed on Radicle Challenges, visit: https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-challenge/.
About Radicle Growth
Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive ag tech & food tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental, and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Learn more at www.nutrien.com
About World Food Prize Foundation
The World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty.
